Lady Antebellum have a lot going on right now with their "Heart Break" album and "You Look Good" world tour.

However, their lives are about to get even more complicated: Two members are expecting additions to their families, according to a post on their social media accounts.

Hillary Scott is expecting her second child with husband Chris Tyrrell, and Dave Haywood and wife Kelli are expecting their second child as well.

"#BabyBellum round 2!" the group wrote on Instagram. "Thrilled to announce the Haywoods are welcoming a girl this Dec, AND the Tyrrells are expecting in Feb 2018!!"

The post included a photo of the group's three children: Scott's daughter Eisele, Tyrrell's son Cash and Charles Kelley's son Ward.

The "You Look Good" tour wraps up in October.