Lady Antebellum members Hillary Scott, Dave Haywood expanding their families

Aug 17, 2017, 7:49 PM ET
PHOTO: (L-R) Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley of the band Lady Antebellum visit SiriusXM Studios, June 14, 2017 in New York City. Matthew Eisman/Getty Images
(L-R) Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley of the band Lady Antebellum visit SiriusXM Studios, June 14, 2017 in New York City.

Lady Antebellum have a lot going on right now with their "Heart Break" album and "You Look Good" world tour.

However, their lives are about to get even more complicated: Two members are expecting additions to their families, according to a post on their social media accounts.

Hillary Scott is expecting her second child with husband Chris Tyrrell, and Dave Haywood and wife Kelli are expecting their second child as well.

"#BabyBellum round 2!" the group wrote on Instagram. "Thrilled to announce the Haywoods are welcoming a girl this Dec, AND the Tyrrells are expecting in Feb 2018!!"

Lady Antebellum performs a special version of their hit 'You Look Good'

Catching up with Lady Antebellum live on 'GMA'

The post included a photo of the group's three children: Scott's daughter Eisele, Tyrrell's son Cash and Charles Kelley's son Ward.

The "You Look Good" tour wraps up in October.