Attorney General Jeff Sessions provided lots of fodder for the late-night TV circuit on Tuesday after he faced a day of tough questioning on Capitol Hill.

Sessions' testimony to the House Judiciary Committee covered a wide range of issues surrounding possible Russian collusion, but Sessions seemed to have the same answer for most the questions: "I don't recall."

"There were so many meetings about collusion, I've got the collusion confusion. It's like brain fever with the vapors at the same time. I do believe," "The Late Show" Stephen Colbert said in his best Sessions impersonation.

Jeff Sessions does not have a great memory. In fact, just to remember his answers, he had to write them on his hand. #SessionsHearing #LSSC pic.twitter.com/B7gN3LmpJT — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 15, 2017

"I'm starting to get a little worried here. Is something wrong with Jeff Sessions? Did he get hit by a big coconut on his way into the chamber?" he added.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., estimated that Sessions had used the term "I don't recall" at least 20 times.

"At one point he was questioned about his stance on marijuana. You know, 'cause it's a little odd when a guy's anti-weed, but seems to forget every conversation he's every had," Jimmy Fallon, host of "The Tonight Show," joked.

Meanwhile, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" took a closer look at how President Donald Trump spent his trip to Asia "cozying up to authoritarian strongmen."

Trevor Noah, on the other hand, attempted to break down how Trump's international policies have helped China surpass the U.S. to become the most powerful nation in the world on "The Daily Show."