Late-night hosts roast Trump over South Korea speech on 'strength'

President Donald Trump kicked off the fourth day of his trip through Asia in South Korea on Tuesday, but “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert said he imagined the trip as a difficult one.

"Of course, it's tough for Trump to be overseas, because that's where all the foreigners are. Trump is not a huge fan. He doesn't really like them that much," Colbert joked Tuesday.

Colbert also mocked the president over a speech he gave in South Korea, where he said the U.S.-led coalition against North Korea was "making a lot of progress."

TONIGHT: Jesus take the wheel! On his trip overseas, President Trump is mixing up religion and war declarations. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/1ZXzbMKd9G — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 8, 2017

"Yes, I think we're making a lot of progress. Yes, we're showing great strength," Trump said Tuesday. "I think they understand we have unparalleled strength. There has never been strength like it."

Colbert noted Trump’s emphasis on “strength."

"It is one of the strongest strengths in the strong-o-verse. And, now, just totally unrelated: Does anybody have a thesaurus I could use?” Colbert said.

Meanwhile, "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah tackled Trump's tweets -- made while he is on his Asia trip -- on Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's crackdown on political rivals.

"Of course Trump loves this, locking up political rivals is Trump's wet dream," Noah said. "He probably phoned the prince and was like, 'Is it true? Is it true that you're locking up all the enemies?' 'That's right Donald, all the enemies.' 'Even Hillary?'"