LeBron James Advocates for Diversity, Slams Trump's Travel Ban

Feb 8, 2017, 4:04 PM ET
LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers is pictured before a game against the Charlotte Hornets on April 3, 2016 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, LeBron James spoke out about the importance of diversity and voiced his opinion on President Donald Trump's travel ban.

"Diversity is what makes this country so great," the basketball star told The Hollywood Reporter. "We should all continue to speak up and fight for ideas that bring people together regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, religious beliefs or any other differences."

He directly addressed Trump's controversial travel ban, which indefinitely bans Syrian refugees, as well as halts immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries. The ban was temporarily blocked Friday by a restraining order.

"I am not in favor of this policy or any policy that divides and excludes people," he said. "I stand with the many, many Americans who believe this does not represent what the United States is all about. And we should continue to speak out about it."

