What 'The Leftovers' co-creator, stars want fans to know about the show's finale

HBO’s “The Leftovers” will air its final episode this Sunday and the show’s co-creator Damon Lindelof and its stars are opening up about the series finale.

In “The Leftovers,” 2 percent of the world’s population vanishes. The show, starring Justin Theroux and Carrie Coon, follows those left behind and includes some religious themes.

Theroux is known for his roles in “The Girl on the Train,” “Mulholland Drive" and starring alongside his wife Jennifer Aniston in “Wanderlust,” and plays a police chief named Kevin Garvey on “The Leftovers.” On the show, Kevin keeps dying and appears to be immortal, leading some to speculate that his character is a Jesus Christ-like figure.

“We originally wrote Kevin as a very angry guy, and when Justin started playing him I was sort of like, ‘Justin Theroux doesn’t strike me as being very angry,’ and so we sort of course corrected as writers,” said Lindelof.

“I got to do sort of everything,” Theroux added. “There was never an episode where I really got to sort of stand down or put it in neutral or coast.”

Coon plays a woman named Nora Durst who lost her entire family and now works as a government investigator into the disappearances.

“Nora is still a mystery to me,” Coon said.

“The Leftovers” is mind-expanding, thought-provoking entertainment, but Lindelof doesn’t recommend binge-watching it.

“You can knock it off in a weekend,” he joked. “I wouldn’t recommend it because you’ll be suicidal.”

“Binge is a word that civilization basically used in a negative context until about five years ago when we’re referring to television shows, ‘I binged an entire pizza last night,’” Lindelof continued. “As pretentious as this sounds, we should be responsible doctors and say, ‘Here’s the prescription: I would take two of these at a time, then let a day or two go by and then you can take two more.’”

As “The Leftovers” third and final season draws to a close, it has developed a cult following, but Lindelof expects that not all of the show’s fans will be satisfied with the finale -- and he’s OK with that.

“If everybody loves ‘The Leftovers’ finale and if there's universal acclaim, then I'm not entirely sure that we've done our jobs right,” Lindelof said. “If you’re a super religious person watching ‘The Leftovers’ and you’re an atheist watching ‘The Leftovers,’ you’re going to have a very different takeaway from the final episode of the show.”

"There’ll definitely be discussion about it," Theroux said. "But I would much rather have that than just sort of like, 'Oh that was pleasant.'"

Lindelof was previously the creator of ABC’s “Lost,” and that show’s finale upset some fans who thought the final episode was anticlimactic and failed to answer many of the plot's long-running mysteries. But Lindelof believes the “Lost” finale did deliver, and said “The Leftovers” is a “much different show” from “Lost.”

“‘Lost’ did promise resolution,” he said. “I believe we gave those answers. It doesn’t mean that people liked them, but I don’t think that it’s fair criticism that we didn’t give them.”

But “The Leftovers” does promise that fans will not get a resolution on what happened to those who disappeared.

“I knew we weren’t going to … deliver on that, much like life, things don’t wrap up in the ways you expect them to,” Theroux said. “First thing I asked Damon when I read the pilot was like, ‘Where… where?’ And he said, ‘that’s never going to be answered.’ … It’s much more interesting for me to think about the stories that people come up with to explain the unexplained.”

“[The finale] was unexpected,” Coon added. “Television can be quite disposable… And I feel that this is a show that will be-- I think people will pay attention to it and I think history will be very kind to the show.”

ABC's Nick Watt contributed to this report