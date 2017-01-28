Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan took a break Friday from dealing with his country's domestic issues to meet with actress Lindsay Lohan and Bana Alabed, the seven-year-old Syrian girl who attracted worldwide attention by tweeting about life in war-torn Aleppo.

Alabed -- who has been living in Turkey since she was evacuated from Aleppo on Dec. 19 -- tweeted a Periscope video with Lohan, writing, "look who I am with ... I have a new friend Lindsay Lohan."

look who I am with.... I have a new friend Lindsay Lohan @lindsaylohan https://t.co/AdAsjmiDBd — Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) January 27, 2017

In the 30-second video, Lohan, 30, says, "We want to send to all of the people in Syria and Aleppo suffering and all of the refugees that we are here supporting you and you can hang on, be strong, just like Bana has, and we’re sending you lots of love and light and blessings."

Alabed then says to Lohan, "I love you," to which the actress responds, "I love you too."

Lohan also posted a photo on Instagram Friday of herself with Alabed, Erdogan and his wife Emine, writing, "What a dream it is for Mr. President Erdogan and The First Lady to invite me to their home. Their efforts in helping Syrian Refugees is truly inspiring." Lohan also tagged President Donald Trump in the photo's caption.

Alabed tweeted the same photo writing, "Meeting with my friends @rt_erdogan, Emine and @lindsaylohan to support the people of Syria.I am searching the rights of the Syrian children