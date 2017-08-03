Linkin Park's 'One More Light' and 'Hybrid Theory' return to Billboard charts

Two of Linkin Park's albums have returned to the Billboard 200 top 10 in the wake of frontman Chester Bennington's death.

The band's new album, "One More Light," which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 when it was released in May, is now at the No. 4 spot on this week's chart with a total of 50,000 equivalent album units.

Meanwhile, Linkin Park's 2000 debut "Hybrid Theory" climbs to No. 8 with 41,000 units.

"One More Light" saw a 122 percent increase in units, while "Hybrid Theory" surged 177 percent.

This week's edition of the Billboard 200, topped by Lana Del Rey's new album "Lust for Life," measures the first full week of tracking following Bennington's death on July 20.

In the immediate aftermath of the singer's death, combined sales of Linkin Park's albums and songs increased by 5,332 percent.