Former E! News co-host Maria Menounos shared an update of her recovery on Instagram Wednesday, following her announcement earlier this month that she had been diagnosed with a benign brain tumor and had underwent surgery to remove the golf-ball-sized tumor.

Thirty-nine-year-old Menounos -- who stepped down from her role as E! News co-host in order to focus on her recovery -- posted a pair of photos her doing "walking therapy" with her fiance, Keven Undergaro.

"The doctor has us on walking therapy, and the Valley is too hot, so we’ve become mall walkers," Undergaro says in one of the posts, as he and Menounos record themselves walking indoors.

It's HOT outside ..#mallwalkers #beattheheat #healing #recovery #pretzels ?? A post shared by maria menounos (@mariamenounos) on Jul 10, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

Menunous posted a second photo with her beau, lying in a bed in Macy's, writing, "what's more perfect than the mall? I get my walk in, food, bathrooms, entertainment and when I'm tired a bed!"

She thanked her fans for their well wishes with the hashtage, #thankyouforthewellwishes.

Menunous opened up about her health scare in an interview with People magazine earlier this month, revealing that she had surgery to remove 99.9 percent of a benign tumor in her brain. Menounous' mother is currently battling brain cancer.

"I didn’t cry," she told People. "I actually laughed. It’s so surreal and crazy and unbelievable that my mom has a brain tumor — and now I have one too.”

The Massachusetts native, added, "My face is still numb. This is something that takes at least a month of healing, but I’m getting stronger and stronger every day and I’ll be back to normal very soon."

ABC News' Michael Rothman contributed to this report