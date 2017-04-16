How Mariah Carey, Neil Patrick Harris and more celebrities are celebrating Easter 2017

From decorating eggs to eating candy from pastel-colored Easter baskets, our favorite celebrities are celebrating Easter.
The Christian holiday not only celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, but also marks the unofficial start of spring.
Whether celebrating by attending church or taking a picture with the Easter Bunny, here's how celebrities are feting the holiday.
My parents began a family tradition of dyeing eggs after Easter Sunday church for years! I'm so happy to have a fun little helper helping me continue this tradition. Ariah and I having way too much fun dyeing Easter Eggs! Head over to tameramowry.com to see how we are using all natural food dyes to create these adorable eggs. Link in bio! ????