How Mariah Carey, Neil Patrick Harris and more celebrities are celebrating Easter 2017

Apr 16, 2017, 2:07 PM ET
PHOTO: Mariah Carey shared this image on her Instagram account, April 15, 2017.Mariah Carey/Instagram
From decorating eggs to eating candy from pastel-colored Easter baskets, our favorite celebrities are celebrating Easter.

The Christian holiday not only celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, but also marks the unofficial start of spring.

Whether celebrating by attending church or taking a picture with the Easter Bunny, here's how celebrities are feting the holiday.

Easter with #demkids #moments #rocandroe #easter #family ???????????? @nickcannon

Happy Easter, everybody! We got this cute little Easter bunny, isn't he cute?

EASTER on my app

