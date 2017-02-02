Amid the growing list of celebrities speaking out against President Donald Trump, Matthew McConaughey says it's time for Hollywood to embrace the new president.

"Well, they don’t have a choice now," he told the BBC's "The Andrew Marr Show" in an interview posted Sunday. "He's our president."

It is not clear when the interview was conducted.

He acknowledged that Trump's inauguration was "divisive" but urged his fellow actors to coalesce around the president.

"At the same time, it’s time for us to embrace and shake hands with this fact and be constructive with him over the next four years," he said.

"He's our president now, we must embrace, shake hands & be constructive with him" Matthew McConaughey on Trump & new film 'Gold' #marr pic.twitter.com/EvCY7GhLp6 — The Andrew Marr Show (@MarrShow) January 29, 2017

McConaughey appeared on the show to promote his new movie "Gold." The interview just began trending on Twitter on Wednesday.

The Oscar winner is not the only celebrity to strike a more conciliatory tone when discussing Trump.

"Let’s hope he does well. I give him a shot," "American Crime" star Felicity Huffman told ABC News before his inauguration. "I give him a carte blanche from now on. From now until he proves different and I hope he doesn’t."

Her sentiment was echoed by "Black-ish" star Anthony Anderson.

"I hope Trump gets in office and proves everyone wrong. That’s what I’m hoping for," he said. "That means our country will be better off so I want him to succeed."

But many other celebrities have assailed Trump for ordering a temporary immigration ban for travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries last week. The list includes Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Lawrence, Barbra Streisand, Rihanna and Ashton Kutcher.