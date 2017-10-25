Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker settled her wrongful death lawsuit with Porsche on Tuesday, almost four years after her father died in a tragic car accident.

According to paperwork obtained by ABC Los Angeles station KABC, Meadow Walker and Porsche resolved the lawsuit earlier this month and will keep the terms of the settlement confidential.

Since losing her father, Meadow Walker has honored his memory through her work with the Paul Walker Foundation, which she launched in 2015.

While he wasn't working on his "Fast & Furious" films, Paul Walker consistently used his celebrity and his own charity to help others in times of crisis.

In fact, on the day he died in 2013, Paul Walker was taking part in a charity event for his nonprofit Reach Out Worldwide, trying to help those affected by a typhoon in the Philippines. He also documented his travel to all parts of the globe trying to donate supplies and lend a hand.

Meadow Walker has been doing much of the same. Last month, she posted her efforts on Instagram, writing, "Donating a bunch of food to a local homeless shelter today!! I love seeing all of your random acts of kindness and can't wait to see more??#PWFdogoodchallenge."

Donating a bunch of food to a local homeless shelter today!! I love seeing all of your random acts of kindness and can't wait to see more??#PWFdogoodchallenge A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker) on Sep 14, 2017 at 12:10pm PDT

The "Do Good" hashtag is part of the Paul Walker Foundation's campaign to "continue to do the work that Paul started," the organization's official website stated. It's also part of a challenge Meadow Walker personally started on Sept. 12, her father's birthday.

"In honor of my dad's birthday today, we're challenging you to DO GOOD! Share a video or photo of your random act of kindness and nominate 4 people to join the challenge! Be sure to tag the foundation as well as hashtag #PWFdogoodchallenge, so we can check out all of your posts!" she wrote next to a throwback photo of her and her dad.

Last week would have been @PaulWalker 44th birthday and in celebration of that we invited you to join us to DO GOOD! We will be sharing some of the amazing stories and outreach over the next few weeks. Even the smallest random acts of kindness have big impact...thanks to all of YOU who are spreading his light around the world?? Share your DO GOOD stories, tag #PWFdogoodchallenge & nominate 4 friends to join us in this beautiful challenge! A post shared by Paul Walker Foundation (@paulwalkerfdn) on Sep 19, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

And the essence of that challenge certainly caught on. Paul Walker's former co-stars Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster have followed suit, performing random acts of kindness.

"We stopped in and made a donation, met with the youth that live there and the faculty that run the non profit organization, called Children of the Night. Proud of you all," Diesel said earlier this month in a video, then nominated fellow actors Gal Gadot and Robert Downey Jr. to do the same.

Brewster, who played Paul Walker's wife in the "Fast & Furious" films, donated to DonorsChoose.org.

And it's all about continuing Paul Walker's legacy.

"His passion for the ocean, his passion for rescuing animals, his passion for helping people and his passion for spontaneous goodwill. I wanted to start this foundation because I want to share that piece of him with the world. I want to share that part of him with others," she shared in 2015 after launching the foundation.