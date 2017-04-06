Mel B's estranged husband Stephen Belafonte denies abuse allegations

Stephen Belafonte, the estranged husband of former Spice Girl Melanie "Mel B" Brown, has denied engaging in abusive behavior during their nearly 10-year marriage.

"In due course, Mr. Belafonte will be filing his response to the outrageous and unfounded allegations made by Ms. Brown, which allegations he vehemently denies," his lawyers wrote in a statement to ABC News.

"When the Court determines the truth, it will become clear that this entire charade was nothing more than a smear campaign intended to cover up Ms. Brown’s own conduct during the marriage in light of her current involvement with a family television show, and in an effort to unfairly gain leverage both financially and with respect to custody of the children," the statement said.

Brown has been granted a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband, according to paperwork obtained by ABC News.

In addition to Brown, Belafonte has been ordered to stay away from their 5-year-old daughter Madison, and from Brown's children, Phoenix, 18, and Angel, 10, who are from previous relationships.

In the document, which was filed on Monday in Los Angeles, the singer alleged that Belafonte engaged in abusive behavior during their nearly 10-year marriage including physical assault, verbal threats and stalking.

"I am in fear of my safety and I am in fear of being irreparably harmed as a result of [Belafonte's] threats," she wrote. "I fear [he] will carry out his threats against me which will collaterally harm the children."

Brown, 41, wed Belafonte, also 41, in 2007 following a short courtship and soon after the birth of Angel, her daughter with Eddie Murphy. At the time that they met, Belafonte was "very much there for me and my newborn," but shortly after they were married, "[his] kindness quickly turned sour as he became controlling, manipulative and abusive," she claimed in the filing.

Brown added that after a year of marriage, she tried to leave Belafonte, but claimed that every time she did, he would threaten to release intimate videos to tabloids -- a tactic she said he employed to force her into uncomfortable sexual situations. She also claimed that he physically attacked her, called her names and took "millions of dollars" from her.

A hearing has been set for April 24.

Meanwhile, Brown's sister Danielle Brown recently posted a scathing rant against Belafonte on Instagram.

"Dear all media I won't be selling a story on my sister never have and never will!! Here is my comment below so you can now leave me and my mum alone and let us be united and grieve the loss of my dad," she wrote. "8 years of abusive calls me and my mum have had stating we would never see Melanie again.I am laughing and celebrating as you were wrong.you are a sorry excuse of a man !! To the left to the left everything you own in the box to the left."