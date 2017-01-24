Mel Gibson Welcomes His Ninth Child

Mel Gibson already has a lot to celebrate this year.

The 2017 Oscar nominee welcomed his ninth child last week in Los Angeles, his rep told People magazine.

On Friday, Jan. 20, Gibson's girlfriend, Rosalind Ross, gave birth to a 5-pound 5-ounce baby boy the couple named Lars Gerard Gibson.

The director's publicist confirmed the report to ABC News.

Gibson, 61, has seven children with his former wife, Robyn Moore, and a 7-year-old daughter with his ex-girlfriend, Oksana Grigorieva.

In addition to growing his family, Gibson has been mounting a career comeback. His latest film, "Hacksaw Ridge," earned him a best director nod and picked up five other Oscar nominations, including for best picture.