Mel Gibson Welcomes His Ninth Child

Jan 24, 2017, 11:35 AM ET
PHOTO: Rosalind Ross and Mel Gibson at the AFI Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles, Jan. 6, 2017.PlayChris Pizzello/AP Photo
WATCH Mel Gibson on Returning to Directing and Overcoming Controversy

Mel Gibson already has a lot to celebrate this year.

The 2017 Oscar nominee welcomed his ninth child last week in Los Angeles, his rep told People magazine.

On Friday, Jan. 20, Gibson's girlfriend, Rosalind Ross, gave birth to a 5-pound 5-ounce baby boy the couple named Lars Gerard Gibson.

Oscar Nominations 2017: 'La La Land' Leads; See the Full List

Oscars 2017: Stars React to Their Nominations

Mel Gibson Is Expecting His 9th Child

The director's publicist confirmed the report to ABC News.

Gibson, 61, has seven children with his former wife, Robyn Moore, and a 7-year-old daughter with his ex-girlfriend, Oksana Grigorieva.

In addition to growing his family, Gibson has been mounting a career comeback. His latest film, "Hacksaw Ridge," earned him a best director nod and picked up five other Oscar nominations, including for best picture.