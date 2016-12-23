Michael Fassbender Cannot Stop Cracking Jokes During Interview

Michael Fassbender makes his highly-anticipated debut in the action-packed video game flick "Assassin's Creed" this weekend.

He stopped by ABC's "Popcorn With Peter Travers" to talk about his dual roles in the film.

But first Travers needed to know: "Are you now a major video gamer?"

"I’m actually entering in the competition for best gamer in the world," Fassbender joked. "I can actually play it blindfolded. That's the crazy thing. Because I know it so well now."

But Travers wasn't having it. "Liar, liar pants on fire," he quipped.

"No, I was terrible. I just kept going into the corner and trying to crawl up a wall. But I enjoyed it," Fassbender confessed.

Fassbender plays two characters, Callum Lynch and Aguilar de Nerha, which were specifically created for the film. He explained there will be two timelines, present day and the future, and a machine will be used for time travel.

"It's like a genetic DeLorean," he said.

The action in the film is intense. And while Fassbender looks perfectly chiseled in the movie, Travers jokingly questioned who actually pulled off all the big action scenes: "In this movie, I don’t know if it’s you or the stunt guy."

"It’s me. You know this," said Fassbender. "A lot of the jumping, you’re right. I didn’t do. But I had a foot massage usually on a day like that in my trailer. You know, maybe had something to eat. Sometimes I didn’t even bother going to set if I knew there was going to be someone jumping."

"Why shouldn’t you just Skype it in?" Travers asked.

"Exactly, there was a nice pool at the hotel," said Fassbender, playing along. "No, I ended up doing 95 percent of the fights myself."

Still not convinced, Travers joked, "Fight scenes are one thing, but insurance companies don’t like it when their leading actor is putting himself in danger."

"They don’t mind to be honest," Fassbender said.

"With you they don’t. It’s only (Leonardo) DeCaprio," Travers joked.

"Yes, exactly. They’re like, 'Just make sure Leo doesn’t do the jump. That guy, what’s his name, Fassbender? I can’t even pronounce it. He can do it,'" Fassbender retorted.

Throughout the interview, Travers and Fassbender went back-and-worth with the quick comebacks.

Watch the full interview above to take in all the fun.