Michelle Branch and the Black Keys' Patrick Carney are engaged

Congratulations are in order for pop singer Michelle Branch and Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney, who are now engaged.

Carney popped the question during Branch's 34th birthday celebration on Sunday.

In an Instagram post Monday, Branch shared a picture of her engagement ring.

"Right before I blew out my candles, @officerpatrickcarney asked me to marry him and then I had nothing left to wish for," she wrote in the caption.

Branch, 34, and Carney, 37, first met in 2015 and started dating while he was producing her album "Hopeless Romantic," which was released in April. Carney is playing in Branch's band throughout the summer in support of the album.

Branch was married once before, and this will be Carney's third marriage.