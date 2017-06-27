Michelle Rodriguez 'might have to say goodbye' to 'Fast' franchise

Michelle Rodriguez hinted that she may leave the "Fast and the Furious" franchise.

On Tuesday, the actress shared photos on Instagram of her time on set to mark the digital release of "The Fate of the Furious," and wrote that women in the films need better opportunities.

Rodriguez's character, Letty, first appeared in 2001's "The Fast and the Furious."

"I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one. Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise," she wrote. "It's been a good ride & I'm grateful for the opportunity the fans & studio have provided over the years... One Love."

Universal, the studio behind the franchise, did not immediately respond when contacted by ABC News for comment.

This is not the first time Rodriguez, 38, has criticized the films. In 2015, she told the Daily Beast that she argued against a love-triangle plot that she felt was unrealistic and advocated for her character to have a fight scene.

"I fought for the punch, because they didn’t think a girl would ever get involved,” she said.

Last year, Rodriguez told Entertainment Tonight that the films "need some more women on the good side."

"In order for me to be a part of the franchise in the future, they need to up the ante on the females," she said. "I just need some more feminine energy."

"The Fate of the Furious," which premiered this past April, was a box-office smash, earning $1.2 billion worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. In 2016, Vin Diesel announced that the ninth and tenth "Fast" films are set to premiere on April 19, 2019 and April 2, 2021, respectively.