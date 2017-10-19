Miley Cyrus surprises Las Vegas shooting victim with special message

A Las Vegas shooting victim not only got to see friends and family as she was moved to a hospital close to home in Southern California, but she got the surprise of her life from singer Miley Cyrus.

Katrina Hannah was one of the victims of the shooting that took place earlier this month during the final night of the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Vegas. Stephen Paddock opened fire into the crowd from the nearby Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, killing 58 and wounding hundreds of others, including Hannah.

After weeks of treatment, Hannah was transferred to the Casa Colina Hospital Center on Tuesday night. The young girl was surprised to see her friends and family holding signs upon her return closer to home.

"It means so much. It makes me just want to keep fighting and get stronger and be back on my feet with all of them," she told ABC station KABC.

Paul Buck/EPA

Her mother, Loreto Hannah, added, "She didn't know any of these people were going to be here, so thank you, thank you guys. It's amazing."

One thing she certainly didn't expect was a personal message sent to her from Cyrus.

In the video shot by KABC, a friend holds an open computer for Hannah while she lays in bed watching, her face lighting up when she sees the "Wrecking Ball" singer.

"Hi Katrina, this is Miley. I’ve heard about you from so many wonderful people. Your name got to me through so many friends, some contestants on 'The Voice,'" Cyrus says in the clip. "And they said that you were a huge fan, and I just wanted to let you know that I’m thinking about you all the time."

She adds, “Sending all good, healing, peaceful vibes to you, and all your family and your friends. I hope you’ll feel better soon and just want you to know that you’ll be on my mind and on my heart. See ya!”

The video ends with Hannah in tears, noticeably taken back at the gesture.

.@MileyCyrus surprises Las Vegas shooting victim Katrina Hannah w a message. Miley saw our past profiles of Katrina, who is just back in CA. pic.twitter.com/rfzva4ntKR — Elex Michaelson (@abc7elex) October 18, 2017

"I cannot believe it. I cannot believe how much this has gone crazy. So much love ... I cannot. I'm overwhelmed, overwhelmed by the love," she told KABC.