Millie Bobby Brown taking a 'rest' between appearances and 'Stranger Things' filming

Millie Bobby Brown has been promoting "Stranger Things" seemingly nonstop lately and is now taking some time for herself. Brown, who plays the mysterious Eleven on the hit Netflix series, posted an apology to fans on Instagram after having to cancel an appearance.

?? A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on Mar 25, 2017 at 10:24am PDT

"I have had to cancel a Comic Con last minute, which is something I've never, never done, and I'm planning on never doing again," Brown said in the video. "I just think I've worked too hard and I have to rest, as I've had a really long shoot and I'm still filming 'Stranger Things.'"

The 13-year-old has been seen hitting a string of red-carpet and high-profile events, often alongside her fellow cast members.

A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on Jan 9, 2017 at 10:56am PST

A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on Sep 18, 2016 at 9:54pm PDT

A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on Dec 12, 2016 at 6:04pm PST

A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on Jan 9, 2017 at 11:56am PST

Brown thanked her fans and apologized for missing the Comic-Con.

"I'm sorry to everyone who was going, and I promise you guys I'm going to get back to you," she said. "I love you guys all. Thank you so much for your continued support."

The second season of "Stranger Things" is scheduled to hit Netflix on Oct. 31.