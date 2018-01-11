Motorhead guitarist 'Fast' Eddie Clarke dead at 67

Motorhead guitarist "Fast" Eddie Clarke, has died, the band announced Thursday.

According to a post on the Motorhead Facebook page, Clarke died Wednesday night following a battle with pneumonia. He was 67.

Clarke was the last surviving member of Motorhead's so-called classic lineup, which also included frontman Lemmy Kilmister and drummer Phil "Philthy Animal" Taylor, who died December 2015 and November 2015, respectively. He played on Motorhead's first five studio albums, from their 1977 self-titled debut to 1982's Iron Fist.

In the Facebook post, guitarist Phil Campbell and drummer Mikkey Dee, who played in the final incarnation of Motorhead, also shared their thoughts on Clarke's passing.

"Just heard the sad news that Fast Eddie Clark has passed away," Campbell said. "Such a shock, he will be remembered for his iconic riffs and was a true rock n' roller. RIP Eddie."

"Oh my f---ing God, this is terrible news, the last of the three amigos," wrote Dee. "I saw Eddie not too long ago and he was in great shape. So this is a complete shock. Me and Eddie always hit it off great."

He continued, "Now Lem and Philthy can jam with Eddie again, and if you listen carefully I'm sure you'll hear them, so watch out!!! My thoughts go out to Eddie's family and close ones."

After his time in Motorhead, Clarke formed the band Fastway with UFO bassist Pete Way, and released a number of solo albums. His 1994 solo effort "It Ain't Over Till It's Over" featured a reunion with Lemmy, who provided vocals on the track "Laugh at the Devil."

Clarke and Lemmy reunited again in 2014 to play the Motorhead classic "Ace of Spades" during the band's 2014 show in Birmingham, England.