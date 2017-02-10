Museum Shuts Down Shia LaBeouf's Protest Project Over 'Safety Hazards'

The Museum of the Moving Image has pulled the plug on Shia LaBeouf's "HEWILLNOTDIVIDE.US" installation, an ongoing streaming performance/presidential protest outside the museum's Queens, New York, location.

The participatory project was supposed to last four years, but the museum shut it down, telling ABC News it devolved into a "flashpoint for violence" that "created a serious and ongoing public safety hazard for the Museum, its visitors, staff, local residents, and businesses."

The site made headlines late last month when the "Transformers" actor was arrested for allegedly assaulting a passerby. He was charged with a misdemeanor and received a a desk appearance ticket for court at a later date.

Officials made mention of the incident, noting, "While the installation began constructively, it deteriorated markedly after one of the artists was arrested on the site of the installation and ultimately necessitated this action. Over the course of the installation, there have been dozens of threats of violence and numerous arrests, such that police felt compelled to be stationed outside the installation 24 hours a day, seven days a week."

Before, "public safety concerns overrode the intent of the installation," the museum said, adding, "HEWILLNOTDIVIDE.US generated an important conversation allowing interaction among people from many backgrounds and with different viewpoints."

"However, ending our engagement with the installation is the most prudent path forward to restore public safety to the Museum, its visitors, staff, and the community ... We take our commitment to the safety of our 200,000 annual visitors and 50,000 school children attending programs at the Museum seriously, along with the safety and security of our staff and community," the museum stated.

LaBeouf has responded via Twitter, posting a stream that reads "The museum has abandoned us." He hashtagged the video "HEWILLNOTDIVIDE.US."