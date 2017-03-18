Music world remembers Chuck Berry

Mar 18, 2017, 9:41 PM ET
PHOTO: In this Oct. 17, 1986 file photo, Chuck Berry performs during a concert celebration for his 60th birthday at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis, Mo. On Saturday, March 18, 2017, police in Missouri said Berry has died at the age of 90.James A. Finley/AP Photo
Some of the music world's biggest stars tweeted tonight singing the praises of one of the legends of rock 'n' roll, Chuck Berry, who died today at the age of 90.

Bruce Springsteen, Ringo Starr, Questlove, Slash, Mick Jagger and others remembered Berry for his guitar style, his lyrics, and his inspiration.

