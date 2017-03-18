Music world remembers Chuck Berry

Some of the music world's biggest stars tweeted tonight singing the praises of one of the legends of rock 'n' roll, Chuck Berry, who died today at the age of 90.

Bruce Springsteen, Ringo Starr, Questlove, Slash, Mick Jagger and others remembered Berry for his guitar style, his lyrics, and his inspiration.

I am so sad to hear of Chuck Berry's passing. I want to thank him for all the inspirational music he gave to us. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/9zQbH5bo9V — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 18, 2017

Chuck Berry was rock's greatest practitioner, guitarist, and the greatest pure rock 'n' roll writer who ever lived. — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) March 18, 2017

Just let me hear some of that rock 'n' roll music any old way you use it I am playing I'm talking about you. God bless Chuck Berry Chuck ?? pic.twitter.com/XmwmaGzGpL — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) March 18, 2017

Thou Shall Have No Other Rock Gods Before Him #ChuckBerry rip @ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame https://t.co/bU22p2cywb — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) March 18, 2017

Heart broken to hear of the passing of Chuck Berry. He was undisputedly the king. A moment of… https://t.co/sR8A2YMnq0 — Slash (@Slash) March 18, 2017

RIP Chuck Berry !!!! Thank you for the poetry, the passion and the potency! GO JOHNNY GO. - KU — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) March 18, 2017

He had a gtr style that influenced so many generations of players. Oh yes and how to write a great RnR song. Rest in peace dear Chuck https://t.co/bWQogYSyqw — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) March 18, 2017