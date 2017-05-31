What's new on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon and iTunes in June

June brings a slew of new TV shows and films to stream on a number of different platforms.

"Orange Is the New Black" returns to Netflix for its fifth season, while Amazon is debuting several original projects of its own.

Hulu subscribers can stream favorites including "Legally Blonde" and "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective," as well as the season premiere of "The Carmichael Show," which is also available on iTunes.

For the complete lists from all four services, see below.

Netflix

June 1

"1 Night"

"13 Going on 30"

"Amor.com (Love.com)"

"Arrow" Season 5

"Burlesque"

"Catfight"

"Catwoman"

"Chingo Bling: They Can’t Deport Us All"

"Days of Grace"

"Devil’s Bride"

"Full Metal Jacket"

"How the Grinch Stole Christmas"

"Intersection": Season 2

"Kardashian: The Man Who Saved OJ Simpson"

"Little Boxes"

"Mutant Busters": Season 2

"My Left Foot"

"Off Camera with Sam Jones": Series 3

"Playing It Cool"

"Rounders"

"Spring" ("Primavera")

"The 100": Season 4

"The Ant Bully"

"The Bucket List"

"The Queen"

"The Sixth Sense"

"Vice"

"West Coast Customs": Season 3

"Yarn"

"Young Frankenstein"

"Zodiac"

June 2

"Comedy Bang! Bang!": Season 5, Part 2

"Flaked": Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Inspector Gadget": Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Los Últimos de Filipinas"

"Lucid Dream" – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

"Saving Banksy"

"The Homecoming: Collection"

June 3

"Acapulco La vida va"

"Blue Gold: American Jeans"

"Headshot"

"Three"

"Tunnel"

"War on Everyone"

June 4

"TURN: Washington’s Spies": Season 3

June 5

"Suite Française"

June 7

"Disturbing the Peace"

DreamWorks’ "Trolls"

June 9

"My Only Love Song": Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Orange Is the New Black": Season 5 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Shimmer Lake" – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

June 10

"Black Snow" ("Nieve Negra")

"Daughters of the Dust"

"Havenhurst"

"Sword Master"

June 13

"Oh, Hello On Broadway" – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

June 14

"Quantico": Season 2

June 15

"Marco Luque: Tamo Junto" – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.": Season 4

"Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance"

June 16

"Aquarius": Season 2

"Counterpunch" – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"El Chapo": Season 1

"The Ranch": Part 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"World of Winx": Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

June 17

"Grey’s Anatomy": Season 13

"Scandal": Season 6

"The Stanford Prison Experiment"

June 18

"Shooter": Season 1



June 20

"Amar Akbar & Tony"

"Moana"

"Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up For The First Time" – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

June 21

"Baby Daddy": Season 6

"Young & Hungry": Season 5

June 23

"American Anarchist"

"Free Rein": Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"GLOW": Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press" – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"You Get Me" – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

June 26

"No Escape"

June 27

"Chris D’Elia: Man on Fire" – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

June 28

"Okja" – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

June 30

"Chef & My Fridge: Collection" (2014)

"Gypsy": Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"It’s Only the End of the World"

"Little Witch Academia": Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

"The Weekend"



Hulu

June 1

"The Carmichael Show": Season 3 Premiere

"2 Days in the Valley"

"Ace Ventura: Pet Detective"

"Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls"

"Aeon Flux"

"All Over the Guy"

"Apocalypse Now"

"Apocalypse Now Redux"

"Barnyard"

"Black Rain"

"Blow Out"

"Blue Velvet"

"Bolero"

"Boogeyman"

"Boogeyman 2"

"Boogeyman 3"

"Bullwhip"

"Burnt Offerings"

"Chaos"

"Charlotte’s Web"

"Con Air"

"Dances with Wolves"

"The Deep End of the Ocean"

"De-Lovely"

"Desperado"

"Desperate Hours"

"Double Team"

"Dragon Eyes"

"Drunken Arts and Crippled Fist"

"Drunken Monkey, Floating Snake"

"El Gringo"

"The Fatal Flying Guillotine"

"Fighting of Shaolin Monks"

"Fire in the Sky"

"Fled"

"The Freshman"

"Free Willy"

"Gangs of New York"

"Ghost Rider"

"The Glass House"

"Hammett"

"The Hanoi Hilton"

"Harriet the Spy"

"Heartbreakers"

"Henry & Me"

"The Ides of March"

"Ingenious"

"The Invincible Armour"

"In the Line of Fire"

"Invincible Obsessed Fighter"

"It Could Happen to You"

"Joe Dirt"

"Kangaroo Jack"

"Last Action Hero"

"Legally Blonde"

"Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde"

"Legends of the Fall"

"Little Man Tate"

"Lost in America"

"Madeline"

"The Mechanic"

"The Medallion"

"Mo’ Money"

"Money Train"

"Moscow on the Hudson"

"Mr. Mom"

"Muppet Treasure Island"

"Muppets from Space"

"The Muppets Take Manhattan"

"Of Cooks and Kung Fu"

"On the Waterfront"

"The Out-of-Towners"

"Over the Top"

"Peggy Sue Got Married"

"The Philly Kid"

"The Prince of Tides"

"The Queen of Versailles"

"Random Hearts"

"Regarding Henry"

"See No Evil, Hear No Evil"

"Seven Years in Tibet"

"Shivers"

"Silverado"

"Starman"

"Stash House"

"Strategic Air Command"

"Stray Bullets"

"Tracker"

"Transit"

"Underworld"

"Underworld Evolution"

"World’s Greatest Dad"

"World Trade Center"

"XXX: State of the Union"

"Zoom"

June 2

"Black-ish": Complete Season 3

June 3

"Dumb: The Story of Big Brother Magazine" (Hulu Documentary)

June 4

"Arbor Demon"

"Urge"

June 5

"Arbitrage"

"A Case of You"

"North"

June 6

"Rizzoli & Isles": Complete Season 7

"Tyrant": Complete Season 3

June 7

"13 Assassins"

June 8

"What Happened Last Night"

June 9

"Girl Most Likely"

"Free the Nipple"

June 11

"Traspecos"

June 13

"American Ninja Warrior": Season 9 Premiere

"Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge": Season 2 Premiere

June 14

"Cocaine Cowboys"

"Control Room"

June 15

"Bayou Maharajah"

"Family Mission: The TJ Labraico Story"

"The Girls in the Band"

"The Hunting of the President"

"Outatime"

June 16

"Cardinal": Complete Season 1

"The Strain": Complete Season 3

"Asmodexia

June 17

"Kundo"

"Star Trek: Beyond"

June 18

"Grand Piano"

June 22

"Little Big Shots: Forever Young": Series Premiere

June 23

"Hollywood Game Night": Season 5 Premiere

"Manny"

"Song One"

"Tarzan"

June 26

"Journey to the West"

June 29

"Ong Bak"

"Ong Bak 2"

"Ong Bak 3"

June 30

"The Pact 2"



Amazon

June 1

"2 Days in the Valley"

"Aeon Flux"

"All Over the Guy"

"Apocalypse Now"

"Apocalypse Now Redux"

"Black Rain"

"Blow Out"

"Blue Velvet"

"Bolero"

"Bowling for Columbine"

"Bruce Lee Superstar"

"Bullwhip"

"Burnt Offerings"

"Chaos"

"Chinese Hercules"

"City of Gods" ("Ciudad de Deus")

"Commando 2: The Black Money Trail"

"De-Lovely"

"Desperate Hours"

"Dragon Eyes"

"Drunken Arts and Crippled Fist"

"Drunken Monkey, Floating Snake"

"El Gringo"

"The Fatal Flying Guillotine"

"Fighting of Shaolin Monks"

"Fire in the Sky"

"Fled"

"Gone Baby Gone"

"Hammett"

"The Hanoi Hilton"

"Heartbreakers"

"Ingenious"

"The Invincible Armour"

"Invincible Obsessed Fighter"

"Lady of Burlesque"

"The Lady Says No"

"Lady Windermere's Fan"

"Little Man Tate"

"Madame Behave"

"Magnolia"

"The Mandarin Mystery"

"Marihuana"

"The Mechanic"

"The Medicine Man"

"The Memphis Belle"

"Merry-Go-Round"

"Million Dollar Kid"

"Mind Over Murder"

"Miss Polly"

"Mission to Glory"

"The Monster Walks"

"The Most Dangerous Game"

"Mr. Mom"

"Mrs. Scooter"

"Murder at Midnight"

"Murder with Music"

"Night at the Follies"

"Nomads of the North"

"The Old Corral"

"One Exciting Night"

"One from the Heart"

"The Out-of-Towners"

"Outlaws of Sonora"

"Over the Top"

"Palooka"

"The Patchwork Girl of Oz"

"Payoff in the Pacific"

"The Philly Kid"

"Pinto Rustlers"

"The President's Mystery"

"Prison Break"

"Private Buckaroo"

"The Queen"

"The Racketeer"

"Reaching for the Moon"

"The Red Rope"

"Regarding Henry"

"Revolt of the Zombies"

"Rex the Devil Horse"

"Riders of Destiny"

"Riders of the Whistling Pines"

"The Road to Hollywood"

"Roarin Lead"

"Robin Hood of the Pecos"

"Romola"

"Rough Book"

"Royal Bed, The"

"Saddle Mountain Roundup"

"The Savage Wild"

"The Scarlet Letter"

"Shadows"

"Shaolin Drunk Fighter"

"Shaolin vs. Lama"

"Shivers"

"Silver Blaze"

"Silver Horde"

"Six Gun Trail"

"Slightly Honorable"

"St. Benny the Dip"

"Stash House"

"The Strange Woman"

"Strategic Air Command"

"Submarine Warfare"

"Svengali"

"Swing High, Swing Low"

"Target for Tonight"

"Tarzan and the Green Goddess"

"Tarzan of the Apes"

"The Salesman" - AMAZON ORIGINAL

"The Tank"

"The Thief of Bagdad"

"Those We Love"

"Tomake Chai"

"Tormented"

"Tracker"

"Transit"

"True Heart Susie"

"Tumbleweeds"

"Wanderers of the West"

"War Comes to America"

"Way of the West"

"West of Nevada"

"White Orchid"

"Winterset"

"Within Our Gates"

"The Woman in Green"

"The Woman of the Town"

"World Trade Center"

"Yellowstone"

"Zis Boom Bah"

June 2

"Noor

"So Far

"The Closing of Winterland

"The Grateful Dead Movie

"Truckin' Up to Buffalo"

June 4

"Urge"

June 5

"20th Century Women"

"Arbitrage"

"Ocean's Eleven"

"Ocean's Twelve"

June 7

"Aftershock"

"Brand New Testament"

June 8

"Art of the Steal"

"I Am Not Your Negro"

"Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood: Tiger Family Trip"

June 9

"Girl Most Likely"

"An American Girl Story: Summer Camp, Friends for Life" - AMAZON ORIGINAL

"Le Mans: Racing Is Everything": Season 1 - AMAZON ORIGINAL

June 11

"Transpecos"

June 12

"Suits": Season 6

June 17

"Star Trek Beyond"

June 22

"Paterson" - AMAZON ORIGINAL



June 29

"David Lynch: The Art Life"

"Arthur: D.W. & the Beastly Birthday"



June 30

"All or Nothing": Season 2

"Danger & Eggs": Season 1 - AMAZON ORIGINAL

Streaming on Amazon Video

June 4

"I'm Dying Up Here": Season 1

June 6

"Beauty and the Beast"

"CHIPS"

June 17

"Turn: Washington's Spies"

June 18

"American Gods": Season Finale



June 23

"Kendra on Top"

June 25

"Power": Season 4

iTunes

June 1

"The Carmichael Show" (Free Season Premiere)

"The F Word with Gordon Ramsay" (Free Series Premiere)

"MasterChef": Season 8

"Big Star Little Star"

June 2

"Life"

"Vincent N Roxxy" (in theaters now)

June 5

"Fear the Walking Dead": Season 3

June 6

"Beauty and the Beast"

"Tickling Giants" (iTunes exclusive)

"CHiPs"

"Land of Mine"

"Stitchers": Season 3

June 9

"Queen of the South": Season 2

"King of the Road": Season 2 (Free Season Premiere)

June 10

"Wynonna Earp": Season 2

"Dark Matter": Season 3

June 11

"Orphan Black": Season 5

"Idiotsitter": Season 2

June 12

"Claws"

"American Grit": Season 2

June 13

"Power Rangers"

"Trainspotting 2"

"Belko Experiment"

"John Wick 2"

"Three Generations"

"Superhuman"

June 16

"Wilson"

"Once Upon A Time In Venice" (same day as theaters)

June 17

"The Great British Baking Show": Season 4

June 18

"TURN: Washington's Spies": Season 4

June 19

"Kevin Hart Presents: The Next Level"

"Granchester": Season 3



June 20

"Smurfs: The Lost Village"

"Kong: Skull Island"

"The Zookeeper’s Wife"

"Table 19"

"Resident Evil: Vendetta"

June 21

"Wrecked": Season 2

"Queen Sugar": Season 2

"The Bold Type"(Free Series Premiere)

June 22

"I’m Sorry"

June 23

"The Bad Batch" (same day as theaters)

"The Night Shift": Season 4

"The Mist"

June 24

"Playing House": Season 3 (Complete Season)

"The Bureau": Season 3

June 26

"Preacher": Season 2



June 27

"The Fate of the Furious"

"Personal Shopper"

"Last Men In Aleppo" (iTunes exclusive)

June 29

"Younger": Season 4

"Cleverman": Season 2

"Big Brother"

June 30