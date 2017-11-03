Netflix officially severs ties with Kevin Spacey

Netflix, one of the studios behind "House of Cards," is officially severing ties with the show's star and executive producer Kevin Spacey, the streaming service announced late Friday night.

The company is also no longer moving forward with "Gore," a film Spacey was set to star in.

"Netflix will not be involved with any further production of 'House of Cards' that includes Kevin Spacey," a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement. "We will continue to work with MRC [Media Rights Capital] during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show. We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film 'Gore,' which was in post-production, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey."

As ABC reported earlier this week, MRC and Netflix, the studios behind "House of Cards," suspended production on the series’ sixth season in light of the initial allegation of sexual misconduct made against Spacey.

Actor Anthony Rapp alleged last Sunday that Spacey made a sexual advance toward him three decades ago when Rapp was 14.

Soon thereafter, Spacey said in a statement of his own that while he does not remember the incident, he was sorry for "what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior."

The two companies issued a statement last Tuesdsay, saying, “MRC and Netflix have decided to suspend production on 'House of Cards' season six, until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew.”