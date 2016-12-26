Nick and Vanessa Lachey Welcome Baby No. 3

Christmas came early for Nick and Vanessa Lachey.
On Christmas Eve, the couple welcomed their third child, a boy named Phoenix Robert Lachey.
Vanessa announced the good news on Instagram.
"It's a very Merry Christmas indeed! We had our Christmas Miracle," she wrote next to a photo of the baby's hand on top of hers. "Phoenix Robert Lachey decided to show up early and was born on Christmas Eve. Mommy, Daddy, Camden & Brooklyn LOVE You very much! #LacheyPartyOf5"
The couple first announced they were expecting in September and that the baby was due in spring 2017.
In November, Vanessa revealed on Instagram that she was having a boy, posting a video of her breaking the news to her husband, while the song "All Because of You" from his former boy band 98 Degrees played.
I have so much to be Thankful for this year... especially our littlest Lachey. When Daddy came home from tour this Summer and we were moving into our new house I shared the news!?????? Now I'm sharing it with you! I am so very Thankful and Grateful for this family of mine! And Thankful for YOU! All your Love & support makes what we do FUN and worth it! Happy Thanksgiving Everyone! Love, V ??
The littlest Lachey joins sister Brooklyn Elisabeth, nearly 2, and big brother Camden John, who's now 4.