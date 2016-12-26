Nick and Vanessa Lachey Welcome Baby No. 3

Christmas came early for Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

On Christmas Eve, the couple welcomed their third child, a boy named Phoenix Robert Lachey.

Vanessa announced the good news on Instagram.

"It's a very Merry Christmas indeed! We had our Christmas Miracle," she wrote next to a photo of the baby's hand on top of hers. "Phoenix Robert Lachey decided to show up early and was born on Christmas Eve. Mommy, Daddy, Camden & Brooklyn LOVE You very much! #LacheyPartyOf5"

The couple first announced they were expecting in September and that the baby was due in spring 2017.

In November, Vanessa revealed on Instagram that she was having a boy, posting a video of her breaking the news to her husband, while the song "All Because of You" from his former boy band 98 Degrees played.

The littlest Lachey joins sister Brooklyn Elisabeth, nearly 2, and big brother Camden John, who's now 4.