Olivia Newton-John diagnosed with breast cancer for 2nd time

Olivia Newton-John has been diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time.

A representative for the singer told ABC News that Newton-John, a 25-year breast cancer survivor, recently learned that back pain she'd been experiencing was a symptom of breast cancer that has metastasized to the sacrum.

Newton-John will undergo a short course of photon radiation therapy in addition to natural wellness treatments.

Last week, the actress canceled all meet-and-greets for her June concerts, and in today's statement, her management announced that those shows will be postponed.

"I decided on my direction of therapies after consultation with my doctors and natural therapists and the medical team at my Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia,” she said in a statement.

Newton-John, 68, discussed her first breast cancer battle in 2015, in an interview with the Thrive Channel's Namrata Singh Gujral. The singer stated that she was insistent that she have a biopsy for a lump she found in her breast and encouraged others to be in touch with their own bodies.

"I think it made me more grateful for every day," she said of her experience with cancer. "It made me more compassionate for other people going through the same thing, and you realize you are much stronger than you thought you were."