Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte weds former Playboy model Kayla Rae Reid

Ryan Lochte quietly wed his longtime girlfriend, former Playboy model, Kayla Rae Reid.

A rep for the 12-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer confirmed to ABC News that he tied the knot at his home in Gainesville, Florida, last Tuesday.

“They are planning a celebration with family and friends later this year," the rep added.

Lochte, 33, and Reid, 26, are already parents to a 7-month-old son, Caiden Zane Lochte.

The two announced their engagement last October.

Lochte told "Good Morning America" that same month that his proposal didn't go as planned.

"I practiced it so many times in my bathroom," he said. "I had my suit and my jacket on and I was pulling the ring out and getting down and the words and everything was perfect but when it actually happened, I couldn’t get the ring out of my pocket and then I was stumbling on all the words and clammy."

Before he dropped down to one knee, the two enjoyed a helicopter ride over Los Angeles.

“I finally got the courage to say, ‘Will you marry me?’ And she said yes, and then I was like, ‘Yes! My life is complete,'" he gushed.

The two have been dating since January of last year.