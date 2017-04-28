Oprah Winfrey meets a kid who is 'hard to impress'

Apr 28, 2017, 10:35 AM ET
PHOTO: Oprah Winfrey speaks during an event, Dec. 2, 2016 in Johannesburg, South Africa.PlayMoeletsi Mabe/Sunday Times/Gallo Images/Getty Images
It's rare for Oprah Winfrey to run into someone who doesn't know her name.

But the OWN CEO got a reality check when she bumped into one of her staffers' sons during "Take Your Child to Work Day" Thursday at her company's headquarters in West Hollywood.

It's unclear if the boy simply was too star struck to reply or really didn't know who Winfrey was when she asked him, "Your dad works here, right? [For] $10, what's my name?"

Hard to impress kids these days...#OWNKidsDay

A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on Apr 27, 2017 at 5:33pm PDT

In a video capturing the moment, the boy remains silent as Winfrey playfully prods him, saying: "10 seconds! C'mon...starts with an O!"

"How many O names are there? C'mon! Ophelia? ... Oprah!," she continued before giving the kid a high-five.

The TV titan took it in good stride, posting the hilarious video on Instagram. She captioned the moment, "Hard to impress kids these days...#OWNKidsDay."