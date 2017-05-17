"Twin Peaks" is returning to TV with a long-awaited reboot.

Original castmates Kyle MacLachlan (FBI Agent Dale Cooper), Kimmy Robertson (sheriff's office receptionist Lucy Moran) and Dana Ashbrook (bad boy Bobby Briggs), as well as newcomer Jim Belushi, stopped by "Good Morning America" today to discuss the remake, which remains top secret.

"None of us have actually seen any footage, there's only a few select that have seen it--although we did tattoo the entire story on Jim Belushi's body," MacLachlan joked.

WATCH: @SHO_TwinPeaks returns! The cast was at @GMA to discuss the new season of the cult hit show: https://t.co/jGJ0mfxdGD pic.twitter.com/NUXJbcH5XS — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 17, 2017

Truman and Coop doing what we do best! ???? Twin Peaks pic.twitter.com/L9ZkPyPMCI — Kyle MacLachlan (@Kyle_MacLachlan) April 8, 2017

The crime drama picks up 27 years after the events in the series, which ended in 1991 on a cliffhanger.

Kimmy Robertson shared what it feels like being back on the set after so many years.

"It felt 80 years [ago]," she joked. "It was a long time and it was amazing."

Happy 27th Anniversary #TwinPeaks! In about an hour I'll be answering your questions from those who tweeted #AskKM! @SHO_TwinPeaks pic.twitter.com/FWL7VA8PXy — Kyle MacLachlan (@Kyle_MacLachlan) April 8, 2017

Dana Ashbrook said he's had some encounters with fans who have asked him to get back into character as Bobby Briggs.

"Back when the show was on the first time, there was lot more crazy stuff going on," he said. "Most of the time, they want me to like, bark...surfing on top of the car was one of my favorite things to do."

The original cast and creators and others discuss #TwinPeaks being cancelled and then becoming a cultural phenomenon after the show ended. pic.twitter.com/QKsZHoRjd6 — Twin Peaks (@SHO_TwinPeaks) May 15, 2017

While the cast was unable to reveal any specifics, MacLachlan did confirm one detail.

"It is in the future," he said of when the show takes place. "Where it starts, we can't [say]."

"Twin Peaks" premieres this Sunday on Showtime.