There are plenty of break-ups in Hollywood that end poorly, but every once in a while a former couple manages to stay friends. Orlando Bloom's sweet birthday post for ex-wife Miranda Kerr shows the two have kept things amicable.

??#HAPPY BIRTHDAY??to an amazing mother????co-parent ????and friend?? A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on Apr 20, 2017 at 6:14pm PDT

The photo, published Thursday night, shows a birthday display from the couple's 6-year-old son, Flynn. In the caption, Bloom wished a happy birthday "to an amazing mother, co-parent and friend." Bloom, 40, and Kerr, 34, split in 2013 after nearly three years of marriage. Together, they co-parent Flynn.

Kerr isn't the only ex for whom the actor has fondness. Earlier this month, he told Elle U.K. that he and former girlfriend Katy Perry are friends and added that break-ups "don't have to be about hate."