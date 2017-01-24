Oscars 2017: Watch the Nominations Live

It's a big morning for Hollywood!

Beginning at 8:18 a.m. ET, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences president Cheryl Boone Isaacs will be joined by Academy members Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Emmanuel Lubezki, Jason Reitman and Ken Watanabe to announce this year's Oscar nominees.

For those looking to catch all the action live, ABC News will be streaming it, below.

The 89th annual Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will take place in Hollywood on Feb. 26.

The awards show will air live on ABC.