Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams and her husband, New Found Glory guitarist Chad Gilbert, have split.

Both musicians took to Instagram Saturday to post a lengthy joint statement.

"So much more goes into putting a statement together than anyone will ever see," the statement began. "There's real life behind these black and white words."

Williams, 28, and Gilbert, 36, went on to say that although they've been together "for the better part of 10 years," they've decided to split.

"Marriage is not for the faint of heart. Love is an absolute risk. And it's up to each of us to stay hopeful even when the outcome isn't what we'd originally hoped for," the statement continued.

"We want to publicly state -- plainly, and only this time -- that we are splitting up. We also feel it's important to state that we are going to be okay and in fact, we remain close friends who are good in each other's eyes," the statement read.

The lengthy statement concluded by thanking "fans of both of our bands for all the kindness you've shown to both of us for so many years." It also thanked their "families and friends for loving us in all our seasons."

The two rockers announced their engagement on New Year's Eve 2014, and wed in February 2016. Their relationship served as the inspiration Paramore's hit song "Still Into You."