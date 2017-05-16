The ESPY Awards is known for picking hosts that transcend both entertainment and sports and this year is no different. NFL superstar Peyton Manning will take over hosting duties from last year's emcee John Cena.

Manning, who retired more than a year ago after winning his second Super Bowl championship, will entertain viewers during the July 12 event, which honors the best and brightest in sports.

"The ESPYs have been a part of my life during my entire career—I can still remember attending my very first show back in 1998 before my rookie season in the NFL," Manning said in an official release today from ESPN.

The show is known to get emotional, with Jimmy V and Arthur Ashe awards, but it is usually filled with comedy as well.

Here's a look back at the best Manning pop-culture moments.

1 - Chicken Parm

Yes, it's an ad for State Farm, but Manning's "Chicken Parm you taste so good" is the kind of stuff that gets stuck in your head for weeks. It also makes you mighty hungry at the same time.

2 - "SNL" host

In 2007, Manning took the stage at 30 Rock to host "Saturday Night Live."

One of the skits was a satire for United Way, where he picked on little kids.

"Get your head out of your a--, you suck," he screamed at one of the kids.

3 - Manning v Manning

Peyton isn't the only quarterback in the family. Eli is also a two-time champion. In this classic ESPN commercial, the brothers do what brothers do -- pick on each other.

4 - 2010 ESPYs

This isn't Peyton's first trip to the ESPYs. In 2010 he made quite an impression at the show.

In a parody trailer for "The Blind Side" titled "The Darkside," Manning shows off a very unique side.

5 - "Football on Your Phone"

It's another ad, but look at that hair and that style!

The 2017 ESPYs airs on ABC on July 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

ABC News and ESPN are both part of parent company Disney.