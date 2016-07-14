American actress Carrie Fisher, best known for her role in the "Star Wars" has passed away at age 60. Corbis via Getty Images

Carrie Fisher's parents, Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, appear before the camera with their daughter to pose for their first family group picture in Hollywood, Jan. 2, 1957. AP Photo

Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, 2 1/2, prior to boarding an American Airlines jet at LaGuardia Airport, June 3, 1959, in New York City. Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

Carrie Fisher poses for a photo against metal gate, Feb. 1, 1975. Dirck Halstead/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images

Warren Beatty and Carrie Fisher, 17, relax during recent filming of "Shampoo," Aug. 27, 1974. <br><br>"Shampoo" was Fisher's first major role, starring alongside Beatty and Goldie Hawn. Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

Mark Hamill, as Luke Skywalker, Carrie Fisher, as Princess Leia, and Harrison Ford, as Han Solo, in a scene from "Star Wars: A New Hope." <br><br>The "Star Wars" franchise would go on to propel Fisher into the spotlight and making the three lifelong friends. LucasFilm Ltd.

Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford, discuss "Star Wars" during an interview to the Denver Post, June 15, 1977, in Denver. Steve Larson/Denver Post via Getty Images

Paul Simon and Carrie Fisher, Aug. 16, 1983, at Simon's Central Park West Apartment in New York City, after their wedding. <br><br>The pair were married for a little under a year and had no children together. Ron Galella/WireImage/Getty Images

Carrie Fisher, left, appears in "Laverne & Shirley" alongside Penny Marshall and David L. Lander in the episode, "The Playboy Show," Nov. 9, 1982. ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images

Bruno Kirby, left, as Jess, and Carrie Fisher, as Marie, in a scene from "When Harry Met Sally." MGM

Carrie Fisher, with her daughter, arrives at the "Tarzan" premiere in Los Angeles, June 12, 1999. Corbis via Getty Images

Carrie Fisher, center, as Princess Leia, in a scene from "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi." LucasFilm Ltd.

Debbie Reynolds, left, and Carrie Fisher arrive at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Sept. 10, 2011, in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/AP Photo

Carrie Fisher, with her dog Gary, poses for photographs as she takes part in a campaign event to hand a petition against China's Yulin dog meat festival to the Chinese Embassy in London, June 7, 2016. Matt Dunham/AP Photo

Carrie Fisher, as Princess Leia Organa, in a scene from "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." LucasFilm Ltd.