Corbis via Getty Images

  • American actress Carrie Fisher, best known for her role in the "Star Wars" has passed away at age 60.
    Corbis via Getty Images

  • Carrie Fisher's parents, Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, appear before the camera with their daughter to pose for their first family group picture in Hollywood, Jan. 2, 1957.
    AP Photo

  • Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, 2 1/2, prior to boarding an American Airlines jet at LaGuardia Airport, June 3, 1959, in New York City.
    Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

  • Carrie Fisher poses for a photo against metal gate, Feb. 1, 1975.
    Dirck Halstead/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images

  • Warren Beatty and Carrie Fisher, 17, relax during recent filming of "Shampoo," Aug. 27, 1974. <br><br>"Shampoo" was Fisher's first major role, starring alongside Beatty and Goldie Hawn.
    Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

  • Mark Hamill, as Luke Skywalker, Carrie Fisher, as Princess Leia, and Harrison Ford, as Han Solo, in a scene from "Star Wars: A New Hope." <br><br>The "Star Wars" franchise would go on to propel Fisher into the spotlight and making the three lifelong friends.
    LucasFilm Ltd.

  • Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford, discuss "Star Wars" during an interview to the Denver Post, June 15, 1977, in Denver.
    Steve Larson/Denver Post via Getty Images

  • Paul Simon and Carrie Fisher, Aug. 16, 1983, at Simon's Central Park West Apartment in New York City, after their wedding. <br><br>The pair were married for a little under a year and had no children together.
    Ron Galella/WireImage/Getty Images

  • Carrie Fisher, left, appears in "Laverne &amp; Shirley" alongside Penny Marshall and David L. Lander in the episode, "The Playboy Show," Nov. 9, 1982.
    ABC Photo Archives/Getty Images

  • Bruno Kirby, left, as Jess, and Carrie Fisher, as Marie, in a scene from "When Harry Met Sally."
    MGM

  • Carrie Fisher, with her daughter, arrives at the "Tarzan" premiere in Los Angeles, June 12, 1999.
    Corbis via Getty Images

  • Carrie Fisher, center, as Princess Leia, in a scene from "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi."
    LucasFilm Ltd.

  • Debbie Reynolds, left, and Carrie Fisher arrive at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Sept. 10, 2011, in Los Angeles.
    Chris Pizzello/AP Photo

  • Carrie Fisher, with her dog Gary, poses for photographs as she takes part in a campaign event to hand a petition against China's Yulin dog meat festival to the Chinese Embassy in London, June 7, 2016.
    Matt Dunham/AP Photo

  • Carrie Fisher, as Princess Leia Organa, in a scene from "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."
    LucasFilm Ltd.

  • Carrie Fisher signs copies of her new book "The Princess Diarist" at Barnes &amp; Noble at The Grove, Nov. 28, 2016, in Los Angeles, California.
    Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images

