Paulette and Denzel Washington Walk the Red Carpet
Pauletta Washington and Denzel Washington attend the "Fences" New York Screening at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Dec. 19, 2016, in New York.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Viola Davis
Actress Viola Davis attends "Fences" New York Screening at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Dec. 19, 2016, in New York.
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds attends The Contenders Screening of DEADPOOL With Ryan Reynolds at MOMA, Dec. 19, 2016, in New York.
Lars Niki/Getty Images
Benedict Cumberbatch
Benedict Cumberbatch attends a screening of the Sherlock 2016 Christmas Special at Ham Yard Hotel, Dec. 19, 2016, in London, England.
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Nicole Kidman Hits the Carpet in Her Native Australia
Nicole Kidman arrives ahead of the Australian premiere of LION at State Theatre, Dec. 19, 2016, in Sydney, Australia.
Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images
Pamela Anderson
Actress Pamela Anderson is seen at Charles-de-Gaulle airport, Dec. 17, 2016, in Paris, France.
Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images
Common Gets in the Holiday Spirit
Common attends The 2016 Def Jam Holiday Party at Spring Place, Dec. 15, 2016 in New York City.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Hilary Swank Shimmers in L.A.
Actress Hilary Swank attends the 21st Annual Huading Global Film Awards at the Theatre at Ace Hotel, Dec. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles, California.
JB Lacroix/Getty Images
Carmen Electra
Model Carmen Electra attends the 3rd Annual Cinefashion Film Awards at Saban Theatre, Dec. 15, 2016, in Beverly Hills, California.
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt Glam Up for Premiere
Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt attend the premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Passengers" at Regency Village Theatre on Dec. 14, 2016, in Westwood, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Taraji P. Henson arrives at the "Hidden Figures" screening at the National Museum of African American History and Culture on Dec. 14, 2016, in Washington, D.C.
Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Judy Reyes attends the premiere of Netflix's "One Day at a Time" at the London West Hollywood on Dec. 14, 2016, in West Hollywood, California.
David Livingston/Getty Images
Helen Mirren, Will Smith and Naomie Harris Attend 'Collateral Beauty' World Premiere
Actors Dame Helen Mirren, Will Smith and Naomie Harris attend "Collateral Beauty" World Premiere at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, on Dec. 12, 2016, in New York City.
Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images
Shemar Moore
Actor Shemar Moore visits the SiriusXM Studio, on Dec. 12, 2016, in New York City.
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
Milla Jovovich
Milla Jovovich attends the world premiere of "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter" at the Roppongi Hills, on Dec. 13, 2016, in Tokyo.
Jun Sato/Getty Images
Pamela Anderson
Actress Pamela Anderson, accompanied by rescued dog, Zorro, deliver a 178,000-name petition to the High Commission of Mauritius, urging the country to implement a spay-and-neuter program to tackle its stray-dog problem at High Commission Of Mauritius, on Dec. 12, 2016, in London.
FameFlynetUK/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne attends the 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals at Barker Hangar, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, California.
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Sarah Hyland
Actress Sarah Hyland arrives at The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, California.
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
Nicole Kidman
Actress Nicole Kidman arrives at The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, California.
Jeffrey Mayer/Getty Images
Amy Adams
Actress Amy Adams arrives at The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, California.
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
Emma Stone
Actress Emma Stone arrives at The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, California.
Jeffrey Mayer/Getty Images
Kaley Cuoco
Actress Kaley Cuoco arrives at The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, California.
Jeffrey Mayer/Getty Images
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington attends The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, California.
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Actors Ryan Reynolds and Ryan Gosling attend The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, California.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Actress Kerry Washington attends Ambassadors for Humanity Gala Benefiting USC Shoah Foundation at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center, on Dec. 8, 2016, in Hollywood, California.
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images
Jennifer Aniston Hits the Red Carpet for 'Office Christmas Party'
Jennifer Aniston arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Office Christmas Party" at the Village Theatre Westwood, Dec. 7, 2016.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Photo
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and music artist John Legend attend Target Presents "The Toycracker" Premiere Event at Spring Studios, Dec. 7, 2016, in New York City.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Michael Fassbender
Michael Fassbender attends the "Assassin's Creed" photocall at Claridges Hotel, Dec. 8, 2016 in London, England.
Tristan Fewings/Getty Images
Robert Downey Jr. & Susan Downey
Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey arrive at the 4th Annual Wishing Well Winter Gala at the Hollywood Palladium, Dec. 7, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Rich Fury/Invision/AP Photo
Olivia Munn & Kelly Rowland
Olivia Munn and singer Kelly Rowland attend the premiere of Paramount Pictures' "Office Christmas Party" at Regency Village Theatre, Dec. 7, 2016, in Westwood, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling Team Up Again for 'La La Land'
Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling attend the premiere of Lionsgate's "La La Land" at Mann Village Theatre, Dec. 6, 2016, in Westwood, California.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Felicity Huffman & Eva Longoria
Actresses Felicity Huffman, left, and Eva Longoria pose together at The Hollywood Reporter's 25th Annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast at MILK Studios, Dec. 7, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Photo
Jeremy Piven
Jeremy Piven attends The Hollywood Reporter's Annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast in Los Angeles at Milk Studios, Dec. 7, 2016, in Hollywood, California.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Lance Bass & Michael Turchin
Lance Bass and Michael Turchin attend the Actors Fund's 2016 "Looking Ahead" awards at Taglyan Complex, Dec. 6, 2016, in Los Angeles, California.
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Rose Byrne
Rose Byrne arrives ahead of the 6th AACTA Awards at The Star, Dec. 7, 2016 in Sydney, Australia.
Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images
Katie Holmes Steps Out in NYC
Katie Holmes arrives at "Good Morning America" studios in New York City, Dec. 6, 2016.
Jackson Lee/Splash News
Olivia Munn, Jason Bateman & Jennifer Aniston
Olivia Munn, Jason Bateman and Jennifer Aniston attend the Paramount Pictures with The Cinema Society & Svedka host a screening of "Office Christmas Party" at Landmark Sunshine Cinema, Dec. 5, 2016, in New York City.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Harry Connick Jr.
Musician and TV Host Harry Connick Jr. is seen at Pat's King of Steaks, Dec. 5, 2016, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
GC Images/Getty Images
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson visits at SiriusXM Studio, Dec. 6, 2016, in New York City.
Robin Marchant/Getty Images
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon gets her holiday shopping started with a visit to Tiffany & Co Beverly Hills, Dec. 5, 2016, in Beverly Hills, California.
Michael Simon
Padma Lakshmi
Padma Lakshmi arrives at "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in New York City, Dec. 5, 2016.
MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock
'Fuller House' Cast
Bob Saget, Andrea Barber, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Dave Coulier attend the
"Fuller House" season 2 premiere in Tokyo, Dec. 5, 2016.
Aflo/REX/Shutterstock
Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham steps out wearing a black and white printed dress in New York City, Dec. 5, 2016.
Splash News
Jessica Chastain Bundles Up in NYC
Jessica Chastain attends an official Academy screening of "Miss Sloane" hosted by The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, Dec. 4, 2016.
Johns PKI/Splash News
Matthew McConaughey & Camila Alves
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Sing" held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Dec. 3, 2016.
Lumeimages/PacificCoastNews
Mario Lopez
Mario Lopez and son Dominic attend Universal Studios world premiere of "Sing" at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Dec. 3, 2016.
NurPhoto via Getty Images
Laurie Hernandez
Laurie Hernandez attends the "Sing" Los Angeles premiere, Dec. 3, 2016, in Los Angeles.
MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock
Eddie Redmayne Accepts a Drama Medal
Eddie Redmayne receives an O.B.E for services to drama during the Investiture Ceremony at Windsor Castle, Dec. 2, 2016, London.
Photoshot/PacificCoastNews
Regina King
Regina King poses at the 2016 EBONY Power 100 Gala at the Beverly Hilton, Dec. 1, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Photo
Kelly Rowland
Kelly Rowland attends the 2016 Ebony Power 100 Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, Dec. 1, 2016, in Beverly Hills, California.
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Timothy Olyphant
Timothy Olyphant attends the 26th Annual Beat The Odds Awards hosted by Children's Defense Fund at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel, Dec. 1, 2016, in Beverly Hills, California.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Halle Berry
Halle Berry attends Revlon's 2nd Annual "LOVE IS ON - Million Dollar Challenge" at the Glasshouses in New York City, Dec. 1, 2016.
LFI/Avalon/Newscom
Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner attends the Women in Film and Television Awards in London, Dec. 2, 2016, at London Hilton Park Lane.
Nils Jorgensen/REX/Shutterstock
Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence Hit the Red Carpet in London
Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence attend a photocall for the film "Passengers" at Claridge's Hotel, Dec. 1, 2016, in London, England.
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Michael Fassbender
Michael Fassbender attends the 'Assassin's Creed' Berlin Photocall at Cafe Moskau, Dec. 1, 2016, in Berlin, Germany.
Clemens Bilan/Getty Images
Jai Courtney, Shia LaBeouf & Kate Mara
Jai Courtney, left, Shia LaBeouf and Kate Mara arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Man Down" at ArcLight Cinemas Hollywood, Nov. 30, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Photo
Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale attends the "Underworld: Blood Wars" Mexico City premiere at Cinemex Antara Polanco, Nov. 30, 2016, in Mexico City, Mexico.
Victor Chavez/WireImage/Getty Images
Solange Knowles
Solange Knowles attends Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Opening Night Gala Benefit "An Evening of Ailey and Jazz" at New York City Center, Nov. 30, 2016, in New York City.
Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
-
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett attends the Pedro Almodovar Retrospective Opening Night at the Museum of Modern Art, Nov. 29, 2016 in New York City.
Jason Carter Rinaldi/Getty Images