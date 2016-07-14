Mike Coppola/Getty Images

  • Paulette and Denzel Washington Walk the Red Carpet

    Pauletta Washington and Denzel Washington attend the "Fences" New York Screening at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Dec. 19, 2016, in New York.
    Mike Coppola/Getty Images

  • Viola Davis

    Actress Viola Davis attends "Fences" New York Screening at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Dec. 19, 2016, in New York.
    Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

  • Ryan Reynolds

    Ryan Reynolds attends The Contenders Screening of DEADPOOL With Ryan Reynolds at MOMA, Dec. 19, 2016, in New York.
    Lars Niki/Getty Images

  • Benedict Cumberbatch

    Benedict Cumberbatch attends a screening of the Sherlock 2016 Christmas Special at Ham Yard Hotel, Dec. 19, 2016, in London, England.
    Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

  • Nicole Kidman Hits the Carpet in Her Native Australia

    Nicole Kidman arrives ahead of the Australian premiere of LION at State Theatre, Dec. 19, 2016, in Sydney, Australia.
    Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

  • Pamela Anderson

    Actress Pamela Anderson is seen at Charles-de-Gaulle airport, Dec. 17, 2016, in Paris, France.
    Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images

  • Common Gets in the Holiday Spirit

    Common attends The 2016 Def Jam Holiday Party at Spring Place, Dec. 15, 2016 in New York City.
    Cindy Ord/Getty Images

  • Hilary Swank Shimmers in L.A.

    Actress Hilary Swank attends the 21st Annual Huading Global Film Awards at the Theatre at Ace Hotel, Dec. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles, California.
    JB Lacroix/Getty Images

  • Carmen Electra

    Model Carmen Electra attends the 3rd Annual Cinefashion Film Awards at Saban Theatre, Dec. 15, 2016, in Beverly Hills, California.
    Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

  • Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt Glam Up for Premiere

    Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt attend the premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Passengers" at Regency Village Theatre on Dec. 14, 2016, in Westwood, California.
    Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

  • Taraji P. Henson arrives at the "Hidden Figures" screening at the National Museum of African American History and Culture on Dec. 14, 2016, in Washington, D.C.
    Paul Morigi/Getty Images

  • Judy Reyes attends the premiere of Netflix's "One Day at a Time" at the London West Hollywood on Dec. 14, 2016, in West Hollywood, California.
    David Livingston/Getty Images

  • Helen Mirren, Will Smith and Naomie Harris Attend 'Collateral Beauty' World Premiere

    Actors Dame Helen Mirren, Will Smith and Naomie Harris attend "Collateral Beauty" World Premiere at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, on Dec. 12, 2016, in New York City.
    Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

  • Shemar Moore

    Actor Shemar Moore visits the SiriusXM Studio, on Dec. 12, 2016, in New York City.
    Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

  • Milla Jovovich

    Milla Jovovich attends the world premiere of "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter" at the Roppongi Hills, on Dec. 13, 2016, in Tokyo.
    Jun Sato/Getty Images

  • Pamela Anderson

    Actress Pamela Anderson, accompanied by rescued dog, Zorro, deliver a 178,000-name petition to the High Commission of Mauritius, urging the country to implement a spay-and-neuter program to tackle its stray-dog problem at High Commission Of Mauritius, on Dec. 12, 2016, in London.
    FameFlynetUK/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

  • Bella Thorne

    Bella Thorne attends the 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals at Barker Hangar, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, California.
    David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

  • Sarah Hyland

    Actress Sarah Hyland arrives at The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, California.
    Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

  • Nicole Kidman

    Actress Nicole Kidman arrives at The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, California.
    Jeffrey Mayer/Getty Images

  • Amy Adams

    Actress Amy Adams arrives at The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, California.
    Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

  • Emma Stone

    Actress Emma Stone arrives at The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, California.
    Jeffrey Mayer/Getty Images

  • Kaley Cuoco

    Actress Kaley Cuoco arrives at The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, California.
    Jeffrey Mayer/Getty Images

  • Kerry Washington

    Kerry Washington attends The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, California.
    David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

  • Actors Ryan Reynolds and Ryan Gosling attend The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, California.
    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

  • Actress Kerry Washington attends Ambassadors for Humanity Gala Benefiting USC Shoah Foundation at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center, on Dec. 8, 2016, in Hollywood, California.
    Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

  • Jennifer Aniston Hits the Red Carpet for 'Office Christmas Party'

    Jennifer Aniston arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Office Christmas Party" at the Village Theatre Westwood, Dec. 7, 2016.
    Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Photo

  • Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

    Chrissy Teigen and music artist John Legend attend Target Presents "The Toycracker" Premiere Event at Spring Studios, Dec. 7, 2016, in New York City.
    Mike Coppola/Getty Images

  • Michael Fassbender

    Michael Fassbender attends the "Assassin's Creed" photocall at Claridges Hotel, Dec. 8, 2016 in London, England.
    Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

  • Robert Downey Jr. & Susan Downey

    Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey arrive at the 4th Annual Wishing Well Winter Gala at the Hollywood Palladium, Dec. 7, 2016, in Los Angeles.
    Rich Fury/Invision/AP Photo

  • Olivia Munn & Kelly Rowland

    Olivia Munn and singer Kelly Rowland attend the premiere of Paramount Pictures' "Office Christmas Party" at Regency Village Theatre, Dec. 7, 2016, in Westwood, California.
    Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

  • Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling Team Up Again for 'La La Land'

    Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling attend the premiere of Lionsgate's "La La Land" at Mann Village Theatre, Dec. 6, 2016, in Westwood, California.
    Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • Felicity Huffman & Eva Longoria

    Actresses Felicity Huffman, left, and Eva Longoria pose together at The Hollywood Reporter's 25th Annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast at MILK Studios, Dec. 7, 2016, in Los Angeles.
    Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Photo

  • Jeremy Piven

    Jeremy Piven attends The Hollywood Reporter's Annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast in Los Angeles at Milk Studios, Dec. 7, 2016, in Hollywood, California.
    Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • Lance Bass & Michael Turchin

    Lance Bass and Michael Turchin attend the Actors Fund's 2016 "Looking Ahead" awards at Taglyan Complex, Dec. 6, 2016, in Los Angeles, California.
    Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images

  • Rose Byrne

    Rose Byrne arrives ahead of the 6th AACTA Awards at The Star, Dec. 7, 2016 in Sydney, Australia.
    Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images

  • Katie Holmes Steps Out in NYC

    Katie Holmes arrives at "Good Morning America" studios in New York City, Dec. 6, 2016.
    Jackson Lee/Splash News

  • Olivia Munn, Jason Bateman & Jennifer Aniston

    Olivia Munn, Jason Bateman and Jennifer Aniston attend the Paramount Pictures with The Cinema Society &amp; Svedka host a screening of "Office Christmas Party" at Landmark Sunshine Cinema, Dec. 5, 2016, in New York City.
    Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

  • Harry Connick Jr.

    Musician and TV Host Harry Connick Jr. is seen at Pat's King of Steaks, Dec. 5, 2016, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
    GC Images/Getty Images

  • Kelly Clarkson

    Kelly Clarkson visits at SiriusXM Studio, Dec. 6, 2016, in New York City.
    Robin Marchant/Getty Images

  • Reese Witherspoon

    Reese Witherspoon gets her holiday shopping started with a visit to Tiffany &amp; Co Beverly Hills, Dec. 5, 2016, in Beverly Hills, California.
    Michael Simon

  • Padma Lakshmi

    Padma Lakshmi arrives at "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in New York City, Dec. 5, 2016.
    MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

  • 'Fuller House' Cast

    Bob Saget, Andrea Barber, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Dave Coulier attend the "Fuller House" season 2 premiere in Tokyo, Dec. 5, 2016.
    Aflo/REX/Shutterstock

  • Victoria Beckham

    Victoria Beckham steps out wearing a black and white printed dress in New York City, Dec. 5, 2016.
    Splash News

  • Jessica Chastain Bundles Up in NYC

    Jessica Chastain attends an official Academy screening of "Miss Sloane" hosted by The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, Dec. 4, 2016.
    Johns PKI/Splash News

  • Matthew McConaughey & Camila Alves

    Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Sing" held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Dec. 3, 2016.
    Lumeimages/PacificCoastNews

  • Mario Lopez

    Mario Lopez and son Dominic attend Universal Studios world premiere of "Sing" at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Dec. 3, 2016.
    NurPhoto via Getty Images

  • Laurie Hernandez

    Laurie Hernandez attends the "Sing" Los Angeles premiere, Dec. 3, 2016, in Los Angeles.
    MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

  • Eddie Redmayne Accepts a Drama Medal

    Eddie Redmayne receives an O.B.E for services to drama during the Investiture Ceremony at Windsor Castle, Dec. 2, 2016, London.
    Photoshot/PacificCoastNews

  • Regina King

    Regina King poses at the 2016 EBONY Power 100 Gala at the Beverly Hilton, Dec. 1, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
    Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Photo

  • Kelly Rowland

    Kelly Rowland attends the 2016 Ebony Power 100 Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, Dec. 1, 2016, in Beverly Hills, California.
    Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images

  • Timothy Olyphant

    Timothy Olyphant attends the 26th Annual Beat The Odds Awards hosted by Children's Defense Fund at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel, Dec. 1, 2016, in Beverly Hills, California.
    Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

  • Halle Berry

    Halle Berry attends Revlon's 2nd Annual "LOVE IS ON - Million Dollar Challenge" at the Glasshouses in New York City, Dec. 1, 2016.
    LFI/Avalon/Newscom

  • Sophie Turner

    Sophie Turner attends the Women in Film and Television Awards in London, Dec. 2, 2016, at London Hilton Park Lane.
    Nils Jorgensen/REX/Shutterstock

  • Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence Hit the Red Carpet in London

    Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence attend a photocall for the film "Passengers" at Claridge's Hotel, Dec. 1, 2016, in London, England.
    Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

  • Michael Fassbender

    Michael Fassbender attends the 'Assassin's Creed' Berlin Photocall at Cafe Moskau, Dec. 1, 2016, in Berlin, Germany.
    Clemens Bilan/Getty Images

  • Jai Courtney, Shia LaBeouf & Kate Mara

    Jai Courtney, left, Shia LaBeouf and Kate Mara arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Man Down" at ArcLight Cinemas Hollywood, Nov. 30, 2016, in Los Angeles.
    Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Photo

  • Kate Beckinsale

    Kate Beckinsale attends the "Underworld: Blood Wars" Mexico City premiere at Cinemex Antara Polanco, Nov. 30, 2016, in Mexico City, Mexico.
    Victor Chavez/WireImage/Getty Images

  • Solange Knowles

    Solange Knowles attends Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Opening Night Gala Benefit "An Evening of Ailey and Jazz" at New York City Center, Nov. 30, 2016, in New York City.
    Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

  • Cate Blanchett

    Cate Blanchett attends the Pedro Almodovar Retrospective Opening Night at the Museum of Modern Art, Nov. 29, 2016 in New York City.
    Jason Carter Rinaldi/Getty Images

Related

Home> Entertainment > Photos > December's Top Celebrity Pictures
Join the Discussion
blog comments powered by Disqus
See It, Share It
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2016 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.