Paulette and Denzel Washington Walk the Red Carpet Pauletta Washington and Denzel Washington attend the "Fences" New York Screening at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Dec. 19, 2016, in New York. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Viola Davis Actress Viola Davis attends "Fences" New York Screening at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Dec. 19, 2016, in New York. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds Ryan Reynolds attends The Contenders Screening of DEADPOOL With Ryan Reynolds at MOMA, Dec. 19, 2016, in New York. Lars Niki/Getty Images

Benedict Cumberbatch Benedict Cumberbatch attends a screening of the Sherlock 2016 Christmas Special at Ham Yard Hotel, Dec. 19, 2016, in London, England. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman Hits the Carpet in Her Native Australia Nicole Kidman arrives ahead of the Australian premiere of LION at State Theatre, Dec. 19, 2016, in Sydney, Australia. Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson Actress Pamela Anderson is seen at Charles-de-Gaulle airport, Dec. 17, 2016, in Paris, France. Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images

Common Gets in the Holiday Spirit Common attends The 2016 Def Jam Holiday Party at Spring Place, Dec. 15, 2016 in New York City. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Hilary Swank Shimmers in L.A. Actress Hilary Swank attends the 21st Annual Huading Global Film Awards at the Theatre at Ace Hotel, Dec. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles, California. JB Lacroix/Getty Images

Carmen Electra Model Carmen Electra attends the 3rd Annual Cinefashion Film Awards at Saban Theatre, Dec. 15, 2016, in Beverly Hills, California. Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt Glam Up for Premiere Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt attend the premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Passengers" at Regency Village Theatre on Dec. 14, 2016, in Westwood, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson arrives at the "Hidden Figures" screening at the National Museum of African American History and Culture on Dec. 14, 2016, in Washington, D.C. Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Judy Reyes attends the premiere of Netflix's "One Day at a Time" at the London West Hollywood on Dec. 14, 2016, in West Hollywood, California. David Livingston/Getty Images

Helen Mirren, Will Smith and Naomie Harris Attend 'Collateral Beauty' World Premiere Actors Dame Helen Mirren, Will Smith and Naomie Harris attend "Collateral Beauty" World Premiere at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, on Dec. 12, 2016, in New York City. Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Shemar Moore Actor Shemar Moore visits the SiriusXM Studio, on Dec. 12, 2016, in New York City. Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Milla Jovovich Milla Jovovich attends the world premiere of "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter" at the Roppongi Hills, on Dec. 13, 2016, in Tokyo. Jun Sato/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson Actress Pamela Anderson, accompanied by rescued dog, Zorro, deliver a 178,000-name petition to the High Commission of Mauritius, urging the country to implement a spay-and-neuter program to tackle its stray-dog problem at High Commission Of Mauritius, on Dec. 12, 2016, in London. FameFlynetUK/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Bella Thorne Bella Thorne attends the 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals at Barker Hangar, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, California. David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Sarah Hyland Actress Sarah Hyland arrives at The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, California. Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman Actress Nicole Kidman arrives at The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, California. Jeffrey Mayer/Getty Images

Amy Adams Actress Amy Adams arrives at The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, California. Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Emma Stone Actress Emma Stone arrives at The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, California. Jeffrey Mayer/Getty Images

Kaley Cuoco Actress Kaley Cuoco arrives at The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, California. Jeffrey Mayer/Getty Images

Kerry Washington Kerry Washington attends The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, California. David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Ryan Gosling attend The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, California. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Actress Kerry Washington attends Ambassadors for Humanity Gala Benefiting USC Shoah Foundation at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center, on Dec. 8, 2016, in Hollywood, California. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston Hits the Red Carpet for 'Office Christmas Party' Jennifer Aniston arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Office Christmas Party" at the Village Theatre Westwood, Dec. 7, 2016. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Photo

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Chrissy Teigen and music artist John Legend attend Target Presents "The Toycracker" Premiere Event at Spring Studios, Dec. 7, 2016, in New York City. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Michael Fassbender Michael Fassbender attends the "Assassin's Creed" photocall at Claridges Hotel, Dec. 8, 2016 in London, England. Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Robert Downey Jr. & Susan Downey Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey arrive at the 4th Annual Wishing Well Winter Gala at the Hollywood Palladium, Dec. 7, 2016, in Los Angeles. Rich Fury/Invision/AP Photo

Olivia Munn & Kelly Rowland Olivia Munn and singer Kelly Rowland attend the premiere of Paramount Pictures' "Office Christmas Party" at Regency Village Theatre, Dec. 7, 2016, in Westwood, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling Team Up Again for 'La La Land' Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling attend the premiere of Lionsgate's "La La Land" at Mann Village Theatre, Dec. 6, 2016, in Westwood, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Felicity Huffman & Eva Longoria Actresses Felicity Huffman, left, and Eva Longoria pose together at The Hollywood Reporter's 25th Annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast at MILK Studios, Dec. 7, 2016, in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Photo

Jeremy Piven Jeremy Piven attends The Hollywood Reporter's Annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast in Los Angeles at Milk Studios, Dec. 7, 2016, in Hollywood, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Lance Bass & Michael Turchin Lance Bass and Michael Turchin attend the Actors Fund's 2016 "Looking Ahead" awards at Taglyan Complex, Dec. 6, 2016, in Los Angeles, California. Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Rose Byrne Rose Byrne arrives ahead of the 6th AACTA Awards at The Star, Dec. 7, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images

Katie Holmes Steps Out in NYC Katie Holmes arrives at "Good Morning America" studios in New York City, Dec. 6, 2016. Jackson Lee/Splash News

Olivia Munn, Jason Bateman & Jennifer Aniston Olivia Munn, Jason Bateman and Jennifer Aniston attend the Paramount Pictures with The Cinema Society & Svedka host a screening of "Office Christmas Party" at Landmark Sunshine Cinema, Dec. 5, 2016, in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Harry Connick Jr. Musician and TV Host Harry Connick Jr. is seen at Pat's King of Steaks, Dec. 5, 2016, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. GC Images/Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson Kelly Clarkson visits at SiriusXM Studio, Dec. 6, 2016, in New York City. Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon Reese Witherspoon gets her holiday shopping started with a visit to Tiffany & Co Beverly Hills, Dec. 5, 2016, in Beverly Hills, California. Michael Simon

Padma Lakshmi Padma Lakshmi arrives at "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in New York City, Dec. 5, 2016. MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

'Fuller House' Cast Bob Saget, Andrea Barber, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Dave Coulier attend the "Fuller House" season 2 premiere in Tokyo, Dec. 5, 2016. Aflo/REX/Shutterstock

Victoria Beckham Victoria Beckham steps out wearing a black and white printed dress in New York City, Dec. 5, 2016. Splash News

Jessica Chastain Bundles Up in NYC Jessica Chastain attends an official Academy screening of "Miss Sloane" hosted by The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, Dec. 4, 2016. Johns PKI/Splash News

Matthew McConaughey & Camila Alves Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Sing" held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Dec. 3, 2016. Lumeimages/PacificCoastNews

Mario Lopez Mario Lopez and son Dominic attend Universal Studios world premiere of "Sing" at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Dec. 3, 2016. NurPhoto via Getty Images

Laurie Hernandez Laurie Hernandez attends the "Sing" Los Angeles premiere, Dec. 3, 2016, in Los Angeles. MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Eddie Redmayne Accepts a Drama Medal Eddie Redmayne receives an O.B.E for services to drama during the Investiture Ceremony at Windsor Castle, Dec. 2, 2016, London. Photoshot/PacificCoastNews

Regina King Regina King poses at the 2016 EBONY Power 100 Gala at the Beverly Hilton, Dec. 1, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Photo

Kelly Rowland Kelly Rowland attends the 2016 Ebony Power 100 Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, Dec. 1, 2016, in Beverly Hills, California. Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Timothy Olyphant Timothy Olyphant attends the 26th Annual Beat The Odds Awards hosted by Children's Defense Fund at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel, Dec. 1, 2016, in Beverly Hills, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Halle Berry Halle Berry attends Revlon's 2nd Annual "LOVE IS ON - Million Dollar Challenge" at the Glasshouses in New York City, Dec. 1, 2016. LFI/Avalon/Newscom

Sophie Turner Sophie Turner attends the Women in Film and Television Awards in London, Dec. 2, 2016, at London Hilton Park Lane. Nils Jorgensen/REX/Shutterstock

Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence Hit the Red Carpet in London Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence attend a photocall for the film "Passengers" at Claridge's Hotel, Dec. 1, 2016, in London, England. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Michael Fassbender Michael Fassbender attends the 'Assassin's Creed' Berlin Photocall at Cafe Moskau, Dec. 1, 2016, in Berlin, Germany. Clemens Bilan/Getty Images

Jai Courtney, Shia LaBeouf & Kate Mara Jai Courtney, left, Shia LaBeouf and Kate Mara arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Man Down" at ArcLight Cinemas Hollywood, Nov. 30, 2016, in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Photo

Kate Beckinsale Kate Beckinsale attends the "Underworld: Blood Wars" Mexico City premiere at Cinemex Antara Polanco, Nov. 30, 2016, in Mexico City, Mexico. Victor Chavez/WireImage/Getty Images

Solange Knowles Solange Knowles attends Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Opening Night Gala Benefit "An Evening of Ailey and Jazz" at New York City Center, Nov. 30, 2016, in New York City. Patrick McMullan/Getty Images