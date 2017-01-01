FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2015, file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, gives a state medal to world-renowned Russian baritone opera singer Dmitry Khvorostovsky during the award ceremony in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia Hvorostovsky died after a long battle with cancer. He was 55. Hvorostovsky's office said in a statement Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, that the acclaimed singer "died peacefully" earlier and was "surrounded by family" near his home in London. (Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)