FILE - On this Monday, March 2, 2015 file photo provided by Rock Films studio Polish actress Michalina Olszanska plays the role of Matilda Kshesinskaya during the filming of Russian director Alexei Uchitel's movie "Matilda" in St.Petersburg, Russia. Russian Minister of Culture Vladimir Medinsky has sought to downplay the "hysteria" surrounding a new film depicting the love affair between Russia's last czar and a ballerina as the Russia's largest cinema chain announced on Tuesday that it would not show the movie because of safety fears. (Rock Films Studio via AP, file)