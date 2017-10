FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2000, file photo, U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan, left, jokes with boxing great Muhammad Ali during a photo session with U.N. Messengers of Peace at the United Nations. Muhammad Ali Enterprises is suing the Fox Broadcasting Company for more than $30 million for what it says was Fox's unauthorized use of the famed boxer's image in a video that ran just before its broadcast of the 2017 Super Bowl. The federal lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Chicago. (AP Photo/Shawn Baldwin, File)