FILE - In this Saturday, April 8, 2017 file photo, Pope Francis arrives in at St. Mary Major Basilica in Rome to preside over a vigil prayer. Pope Francis' favorite icon of the Madonna in Rome has gotten a face-lift. The Vatican on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018 unveiled photos of the restored Salus populi Romani, a Byzantine-style painting on wood that is located inside the St. Mary Major Basilica. The incon will be officially displayed to the public Sunday, when Francis celebrates a special Mass at the basilica. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)