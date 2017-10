FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 29, 2003 file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, speaks with Lyudmila Narusova, right, widow of former St. Petersburg mayor Anatoly Sobchak, and Sobchak's daughter Ksenia, as he visited the grave of Anatoly Sobchak at a cemetery in St. Petersburg, Russia. Ksenia Sobchak, the 30-year-old blond socialite and TV personality said "I'm Ksenia Sobchak, and I've got something to lose. But I'm here." when she began her unlikely foray into political activism by taking the stage at a huge anti-Putin rally in December. Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Sputnik, Government Pool Photo via AP, file)