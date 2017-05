FILE - In this Wednesday, May 17, 2017 file photo, Pope Francis waves as he arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican. On Friday, May 19, 2017, Focus Features announced that it has acquired worldwide rights to “Pope Francis - A Man of His Word.” The film, directed by Wim Wenders, is a co-production with the Vatican. It’s only the second time the Vatican has collaborated with outside filmmakers and the first to grant direct access to a Pope. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)