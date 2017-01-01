Oscar nominee Mary Tyler Moore was perhaps most famous for her eponymous comedy series and her work on "The Dick Van Dyke Show.” </br></br>Mary Tyler Moore, award-winning actress seen here in this Dec. 15, 2011 photo, died at her home in Greenwich, Connecticut, Jan. 25, 2017, at the age of 80. Fred R. Conrad/The New York Times

Mary Tyler Moore seen here in her 1952 freshman year yearbook photo at Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles, California. Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library

Mary Tyler Moore seen here, circa 1960. </br></br>Originally wanting to be a dancer, Mary Tyler Moore's first television appearance was as a dancing elf in commercials for Hotpoint appliances. Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

Mary Tyler Moore seen here, circa 1960. Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

Doris Parker, as Mrs. Huntington, left, Mary Tyler Moore, as Laura Petrie, and Dick Van Dyke, as Rob Petrie in a scene from "The Dick Van Dyke Show." </br></br> The show would go on to propel Mary into the world spotlight and land her an Emmy win for the role. CBS/IMDb

Dick Van Dyke,as Rob Petrie and Mary Tyler Moore as Laura Petrie, Dec. 11, 1962. CBS via Getty Images

Valerie Harper, as Rhoda Morgenstern, and Mary Tyler Moore, as Mary Richards in a scene from "Rhoda," in 1971. CBS via Getty Images

Valerie Harper, as Rhoda Morganstern, and Mary Tyler Moore, as Mary Richards, March 10, 1975, in a scene from "Rhoda." CBS via Getty Images

Mary Tyler Moore, as Mary Richards, smiles broadly as she sits at a desk in a scene from "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." John Lamparski/CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Mary Tyler Moore, as Beth, and Timothy Hutton, as Conrad, in a scene from "Ordinary People." </br></br>Moore went on to receive an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress for her role in the coming-of-age drama. Paramount Pictures

Donald Sutherland and Mary Tyler Moore are shown in a scene from their movie, "Ordinary People." Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

Mary Tyler Moore is seen during the 38th Annual Golden Globe Awards at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Ron Galella/Getty Images

Mary Tyler Moore, in the lead role, shares a scene with James Naughton, who plays a doctor in " Whose Life Is It Anyway?" Mary plays a sculptor whose spine has been shattered in an auto accident, leaving her permanently paralyzed from the neck down. Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

Mary Tyler Moore, as Georgia Tann, in a scene from "Stolen Babies." </br></br>Moore plays the head of an adoption agency accused of running a black-market baby ring. ABC

Mary Tyler Moore, Actress and International Chairman, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation testifies before the United States Senate Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on "Juvenile Diabetes in Washington, June 24, 2003. Ron Sachs/CNP/Newscom

American actress and comedian Mary Tyler Moore attends the 13th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007 in Los Angeles, Jan. 28, 2007. Gary Lewis/Camera Press/Redux

Mary Tyler Moore arrives for the taping of a special in Los Angeles, Jan. 8, 2012. Sam Mircovich/Reuters

Actor Dick Van Dyke, presents the Life Achievement Award to actress Mary Tyler Moore onstage during the 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium, Jan. 29, 2012, in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Mary Tyler Moore attends the Broadway Barks! 14 Pet Adoption Event at Shubert Alley, July 14, 2012, in New York City. Andy Kropa/Getty Images

Mary Tyler Moore, Valerie Harper and Betty White pose for a picture during an interview with Katie Couric on April 4, 2013. Rick Rowell/ABC/Getty Images

Betty White and Mary Tyler Moore in a scene from "Hot In Cleveland." TV Land/REX/Shutterstock