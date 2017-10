People gather in front of a court where Russian theater and film director Kirill Serebrennikov waits for his hearing, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. Russia's Investigative Committee appealed for an extension of Serebrennikov's house arrest after he was accused of scheming to embezzle around $1.1 million in government funds allocated for one of his productions and the projects he championed between 2011 and 2014. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)