Ben Barkow, Director of the Wiener Library for the Study of Holocaust & Genocide displays a United Nations' file from the Czechoslovak government in exile making its case for war crimes against Adolf Hitler, in London, Friday, April 21, 2017. The library is making the United Nations' files on World War II war crimes more accessible by allowing the general public to search an online catalog of the documents for the first time beginning Friday. People will still have to visit the library in London or the U.S. Holocaust Museum to read the actual files. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)