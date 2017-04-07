A visitor looks at Alexander Nikolayev's 'The Road of Life' on display at the exhibition of renowned avant-garde collection from the Savitsky State Art Museum of Karakalpakstan in Uzbekistan, opened in the Pushkin Fine Arts Museum in Moscow, Russia, Friday, April 7, 2017. More than 200 paintings from the Savitsky State Art Museum of Karakalpakstan went on display in Moscow, a rare traveling exhibit from the gallery widely regarded as having the world's second-best collection of Soviet avant-garde art. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)