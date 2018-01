In this photo taken on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, Pope Francis celebrates Mass on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Congregation for the Oriental Churches, at the Saint Mary Major Basilica in Rome. Pope Francis' favorite icon of the Madonna in Rome has gotten a face-lift. The Vatican on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018 unveiled photos of the restored Salus populi Romani, a Byzantine-style painting on wood that is located inside the St. Mary Major Basilica. The incon will be officially displayed to the public Sunday, when Francis celebrates a special Mass at the basilica .(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)