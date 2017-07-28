Prince Harry makes private visit to volunteers helping Grenfell Tower victims

Jul 28, 2017, 10:31 AM ET
Prince Harry, 32, was thanked publicly by the British Red Cross for meeting with volunteers helping the victims of London's Grenfell Tower fire.

Prince Harry made a private visit Thursday to the British Red Cross to meet with volunteers sorting through donations for victims of London's Grenfell Tower fire.

Harry, 32, was seen in a photograph tweeted by the British Red Cross speaking with volunteers sorting clothes for victims of the June 14 fire that killed at least 80 people.

Harry met with the volunteers for 50 minutes, according to Kensington Palace.

"Prince Harry wanted to visit the volunteers who have given many hours of their time to help sort through the huge number of donations made to the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire," said a Kensington Palace spokeswoman. "His Royal Highness was moved to hear how generous the public and businesses have been in donating all kinds of items to those affected; he thanked the teams from the British Red Cross and the Royal Mail who have worked tirelessly to sort through the donations.”

Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and brother, Prince William, were applauded when they met last month with firefighters and police at the scene of the fire, which overtook the 24-story Grenfell apartment building.

They also met with victims at a makeshift shelter set up in the immediate aftermath of the disaster. At one point William, 35, embraced an emotional woman who was desperate to find her missing husband.

This morning, Harry doled out his trademark hugs, took part in a game of handball and handed out lunches to kids in Newham East London.

The children Harry met are taking part in Fit and Fed, a new program that supports 12,000 youth at risk for hunger and isolation during school holidays.

Harry and William are actively involved in programs to aid underprivileged children. The brothers are committed to carrying out the legacy of their late mother, Princess Diana, as they commemorate the 20th anniversary of her death in a Paris car crash next month.

Earlier this week, William and Harry opened up for the first time about the last days of their mother's life in a documentary for ITV.

They also talked about their regrets at not having more time with her, and how they continue to keep her memory alive.

"There's not many days that go by that I don't think of her, you know -- sometimes sad, sometimes very positively," William said. "You know, I have a smile every now and again when someone says something and I think that's exactly what she would have said, or she would have enjoyed that comment."

He continued, "My mother lives with me every day."