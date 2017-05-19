Prince's 6 siblings are heirs to his estate, judge rules

A Minnesota judge has ruled that Prince's estate, valued in the hundreds of millions of dollars, will go to his sister and five half-siblings.

District Court Judge Kevin Eide filed the ruling on Thursday in Carver County, Minnesota. "The heirs of the estate are determined to be Omarr Baker, Alfred Jackson, Sharon Nelson, Norrine Nelson, John R. Nelson and Tyka Nelson," he said. Prince's birth name was Prince Rogers Nelson.

The iconic "Purple Rain" singer died in April 2016 at the age of 57. An autopsy later determined that he died from an accidental fentanyl overdose, which he "self-administered."

At the time of his death, Prince had no will.

The judge's ruling also dictates how the assets will be distributed and he left the door open for appeals from parties who have claimed to be one of Prince's heirs.