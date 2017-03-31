Shia LaBeouf can officially put his January arrest behind him.

ABC News confirmed Friday that the Queens district attorney has decided to dismiss the assault charge against the actor that stemmed from an incident two months ago in Astoria.

A rep for the D.A.'s office said next week there will be a “pre-arraignment dismissal” during which prosecutors will tell the court that there is not enough evidence to proceed with the case.

LaBeouf does not have to appear in court for the hearing.

LaBeouf, 30, was arrested in January for allegedly assaulting a fellow protester outside his Museum of the Moving Image exhibit and charged with misdemeanor assault. At the time, the actor and a 25-year-old man got into a verbal argument and both were chanting "He will not divide us," referring to President Trump. LaBeouf was accused of trying to rip off the other man's scarf, scratching the man's face and shoving him away. The other man refused medical attention for the scratches to his face but police responded and took LaBeouf – wearing an NYPD sweatshirt -- into custody.

A livestream video captured LaBeouf being apprehended. The livestream went up the morning of the inauguration, a participatory public art project LaBeouf and two collaborators intended to have running 24 hours a day for the duration of the Trump administration. After LaBeouf’s arrest the museum shut down the project.