R2-D2, Darth Vader's helmet sold at auction

Jun 29, 2017, 12:33 PM ET
An R2-D2 droid unit used in the filming of several "Star Wars" movies sold for nearly $3 million at a memorabilia auction on Wednesday.

The 43-inch tall droid unit, made from components used throughout the original trilogy as well as "Episode I," sold for $2.76 million at an auction, according to the Profiles in History auction house.

Profiles in History had previously said that it expected the droid to sell for between $1 million and $2 million.

Separately, Luke Skywalker's lightsaber sold for $325,000, according to the auction house.

Information on the buyers was not revealed.

The pieces were offered as a part of a three-day Hollywood memorabilia auction, which included numerous original props from the "Star Wars" franchise.

Here's a look at some of the other "Star Wars" props that were offered in the auction.

Darth Vader's helmet and shoulder armor

Profiles in History auctions off Darth Vader's helmet and should/chest armor from "Star Wars: Episode IV- A New Hope," at the Hollywood Auction 89, June 26- 28, 2017, Calabasas, Calif.

C-3PO droid costume foot used in "Star Wars: Episode V"

Profiles in History auctions off C-3PO's foot from "Star Wars- Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back," at the Hollywood Auction 89, June 26- 28, 2017, Calabasas, Calif.

Death Star Turbolaser Turret from "Star Wars: Episode IV"

Profiles in History auctions off Luke Skywalker’s, Hero Lightsaber from "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back," at the Hollywood Auction 89, June 26- 28, 2017, Calabasas, Calif.