"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kenya Moore shared her first photo with new hubby Marc Daly after their secret wedding last month.

In the Instagram photo, which Moore, 46, captioned, "#baeday," the newlyweds can be seen smiling by the water with the New York skyline in the background.

The former Miss USA secretly married Daly in a romantic beach ceremony last month in St. Lucia.

Posting a recent photo from their wedding, she wrote, "What therefore God hath joined together, let no man put asunder."

Moore first surprised fans with news of her nuptials last month, when she posted photos from their intimate wedding.

"We met a year ago but didn't speak again until December," she revealed, while keeping her new husband's identity secret at the time. "Since we reconnected you have been my everything, my one and only, my heart ... I love you."

After revealing Daly's identity, the reality star told People magazine she initially kept it hidden because "he didn’t sign up for this world, I did."

"He doesn’t want my money, he doesn’t want my fame, he doesn’t want my success -- he just wants my heart, and he has it," she added.